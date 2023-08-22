AUG. 22, 2023 - SCOTTSBLUFF, NEB. - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Wyoming man following a pursuit in Dawes County Monday evening.
At approximately 8:40 p.m. MT, Monday, Aug. 21, NSP was informed that Fall River County (South Dakota) Sheriff’s Deputies were pursuing a motorcycle traveling toward Nebraska on Highway 385. Troopers responded to the area in northern Dawes County and observed the motorcycle traveling at 98 miles per hour on Highway 385 north of Chadron
The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the motorcycle rider refused to yield and accelerated to over 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit. After the motorcycle crossed Highway 20 west of Chadron, it began driving into a field and continued to flee. The motorcycle reached a fence line and turned westbound. The trooper was able to get ahead of the motorcycle and the motorcycle came to a stop when it reached the trooper.
The rider, Gerald Hobbs, 31, of Cheyenne, Wyo., was taken into custody. Troopers located a concealed weapon, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia in Hobbs’ backpack. He was lodged in Dawes County Jail for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.