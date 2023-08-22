Nebraska State Patrol NSP capitol building logo

AUG. 22, 2023 - SCOTTSBLUFF, NEB. - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Wyoming man following a pursuit in Dawes County Monday evening.

At approximately 8:40 p.m. MT, Monday, Aug. 21, NSP was informed that Fall River County (South Dakota) Sheriff’s Deputies were pursuing a motorcycle traveling toward Nebraska on Highway 385. Troopers responded to the area in northern Dawes County and observed the motorcycle traveling at 98 miles per hour on Highway 385 north of Chadron

