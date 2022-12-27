It's that time of year when we look back over the past 12 months to see what headlines were published in the Custer County Chief. Pick up a copy of the Dec. 29, 2022 issue to review January through June, 2022. And get a copy of next week's issue to see July-December, 2022.
