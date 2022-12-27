Dec 29 2022 Year in Review

It's that time of year when we look back over the past 12 months to see what headlines were published in the Custer County Chief. Pick up a copy of the Dec. 29, 2022 issue to review January through June, 2022. And get a copy of next week's issue to see July-December, 2022.

Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.

Recommended for you