Some parts of Nebraska could see up to six inches of snow Saturday. That’s right, a half foot.
According to the National Weather Service in North Platte, a system will move in and precipitation will begin lat Saturday morning/early afternoon in the western and southwestern part of the state. Little accumulation is expected as most precip will be a rain/snow mix. However, as the precipitation moves eastward and evening hours approach, snow may begin to accumulate on roadways. During the day, there may be reduced visibility. There may be slick conditions. Highest accumulations are forecast for the Sidney and Ogallala area, however, in a large area from the Sandhills to southwestern Nebraska and south central Nebraska, snowfall has the potential to be convective in nature (a type of energy transfer) and places within that area could see an excess of six inches of snow. The greatest potential for this will be 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday (March 25, 2023). There could be accumulations of one to two inches per hour, reduced visibility and quick accumulations on roads. Southern Custer County is included in this area, however, Broken Bow is just to the north of it. Snow may be possible in Custer County after Saturday midnight to noon Sunday. Broken Bow may see a high of 44 on Saturday and 39 Sunday afternoon.
