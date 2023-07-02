This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the June 29, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
June 26-30 is Community Newspaper Week in Nebraska. Here at the Chief, we are hosting an Open House Thursday, June 29, 10 a.m. to noon to thank subscribers and advertisers alike. We’re going to pull some of the old newspapers out of the archives to give visitors a glimpse at the history the Chief has recorded for more than 100 years. For a couple hours, we’ll relax, have a cookie and talk about the place the Chief has in our lives.
As the landscape of media continues to change, in my opinion, the need for local news sources and community-based reporting is greater than ever.
We are the “boots on the ground,” covering what the big guys can’t. We know the school board and city council, we know the students, we know the business owners. ABC, CNN, NPR, they all have their purpose, however, covering your local towns and schools are not it.
The Internet is a great resource but is only as good as what someone has seen fit to post. Social media struggles today with issues of trust, truthfulness and accountability.
We don’t struggle with those issues at the Chief. They are core to what we do. If it is in our pages, we have done due diligence. If we stumble, we take responsibility and set the record straight. We do not hide behind anonymity. We understand our responsibilities to you and to history.
Anyone who loves history or research knows the value of finding an old newspaper clipping to round out a family story or become the final piece of a history mystery. Your local newspapers are recording and archiving the history of our lives for the generations of the future. If it’s not in the paper, where will it be in 50 or 100 years?
Local government entities are required by law to publish notices and minutes. Your community newspapers do this to inform the public. If local papers disappear, who will provide this service, and at what cost?
Community newspapers provide news. Community newspapers record history. Community newspapers support communities. This week we thank you for supporting us and invite you to share in the celebration of what we do.
