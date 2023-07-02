Community Newspaper Week 2023

This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the June 29, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.

June 26-30 is Community Newspaper Week in Nebraska. Here at the Chief, we are hosting an Open House Thursday, June 29, 10 a.m. to noon to thank subscribers and advertisers alike. We’re going to pull some of the old newspapers out of the archives to give visitors a glimpse at the history the Chief has recorded for more than 100 years. For a couple hours, we’ll relax, have a cookie and talk about the place the Chief has in our lives.

