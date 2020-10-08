The decision has been made for the 2020 NSAA State Volleyball Tournament to expand into a four-day tournament rather than a three-day tournament like in years past due to concerns around COVID-19. The decision was unanimous by the NSAA board of directors. To go along with that the NSAA State Volleyball Tournament will be limited to one site only with that being the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. In years past the first rounds have been scattered around Lincoln High Schools with the semifinal matches being split between the Bob Devaney and Pinnacle Bank Arena. Classes A, B, and C1 will play their first-round games Wednesday, Nov.4. and C2, D1, and D-2 will be the following day on Nov.5. The one big positive about this change for this year is that no matter the seeding you will truly get the full State Volleyball Experience playing at the Pinnacle.
NSAA changes format for the 2020 State Volleyball Tournament
aliceswigert
Alex G. Eller
