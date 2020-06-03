Summer is finally here and what better way to showcase that beautiful new lawn, shed, patio space, or other outdoor attraction than by nominating a friend, family member, or neighbor for the Custer County outdoor space of the week. With so many people planting gardens, flowers, and taking on other other outdoor projects during COVID-19, we thought this was the perfect year to introduce this. We will be taking submissions for the event throughout the summer. You can either call the Custer County Chief at (308) 872-2471 or email the editor at chiefnews@custercountychief.com to submit your entries. No prizes will be given away through this event, just the satisfaction of knowing that your beautiful outdoor space will featured for Custer County to see on the web and in the paper.
Outdoor Space of the Week
Alex G. Eller
