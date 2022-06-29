The Broken Bow Chamber presented Prairie Eyecare Center with a Grow Award, Wed. June 29th. Dr. Sanger shows off his renovated exam room. More information will be in the July 7th issue of the Custer County Chief.
Prairie Eyecare Center - Receives Grow Award
- Donnis Hueftle-Bullock
