2020 Sandhills Public Schools Graduates and Scholarships

Colton Barela

Mabelle Lamprecht Memorial Scholarship

Susan Thompson Buffett Scholarship

Blaine County Area Foundation Senior Class Gift

Coy Johnson

Sandhills Out Reach Charity Scholarship

Halsey Purdum Service Club Scholarship

Central Community College Academic Scholarship

Southeast Community College Freshman Tuition Scholarship

Susan Thompson Buffett Scholarship

Blaine County Area Foundation Senior Class Gift

Brooklyn Leach

Dunning Youth Rodeo Scholarship

Mabelle Lamprecht Memorial Scholarship

American Red Cross Blood Services High School Scholarship

Sandhills Community Scholarship

Halsey Purdum Service Club Scholarship

Bejot Memorial Scholarship

Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture Rawson Scholarship

Sandhills Out Reach Charity Scholarship

Haven and Virginia Smith Scholarship

Blaine County Area Foundation Senior Class Gift

Dylan Lister-McIntyre

Mabelle Lamprecht Memorial Scholarship

Loup 2 Loup Open Race Scholarship

Lee Miller Memorial Scholarship

Student Council Salutatorian Scholarship

Consolidated Companies Scholarship

Eastern Star Scholarship

Osmond Family Entrepreneurship Scholarship

Susan Thompson Buffett Scholarship

Broken Bow Elks Past Exalted Scholarship

Broken Bow Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship

Hagan Scholarship

University of Nebraska at Kearney Distinguished Scholar

Blaine County Area Foundation Senior Class Gift

Andrea Meyer

EducationQuest Scholarship

Mid Plains Community College Freshman Academic Scholarship

Mid Plains Community College Rodeo Scholarship

Mid Plains Community College Board of Governor Scholarship

Blaine County Area Foundation Senior Class Gift

Bryan Zutavern

Loup 2 Loup Open Race Scholarship

Lee Miller Memorial Scholarship

Student Council Valedictorian Scholarship

Consolidated Companies Scholarship

Neal and Pauline Keller Scholarship

Sandhills Open Reach Charity Scholarship

University of Nebraska Omaha Dean’s Scholarship

American Red Cross Blood Services High School Scholarship

Sandhills Thedford Wrestling Club Scholarship

Chadron State College RHOP Tuition Scholarship

Chadron State Foundation Board Academic Achievement Award

Alumni of Chadron State College CARE Scholarship

Ralph and Judi (Johnson) Hale Chadron State College Hale/Johnson/Driscoll Memorial Scholarship          

University of Nebraska Lincoln Husker Tradition Scholarship

University of Nebraska Lincoln Daisy Martin Scholarship

University of Nebraska at Kearney Distinguished Scholar

Broken Bow Elks Harris Scholarship

Blaine County Area Foundation Senior Class Gift

Scholarships that have not been awarded yet are the Sandhills Alumni and Terry and Pam Rodocker Memorial Scholarship.

- For the graduation story please check the June 18 version of the Custer County Chief.

