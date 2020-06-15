2020 Sandhills Public Schools Graduates and Scholarships
Colton Barela
Mabelle Lamprecht Memorial Scholarship
Susan Thompson Buffett Scholarship
Blaine County Area Foundation Senior Class Gift
Coy Johnson
Sandhills Out Reach Charity Scholarship
Halsey Purdum Service Club Scholarship
Central Community College Academic Scholarship
Southeast Community College Freshman Tuition Scholarship
Susan Thompson Buffett Scholarship
Blaine County Area Foundation Senior Class Gift
Brooklyn Leach
Dunning Youth Rodeo Scholarship
Mabelle Lamprecht Memorial Scholarship
American Red Cross Blood Services High School Scholarship
Sandhills Community Scholarship
Halsey Purdum Service Club Scholarship
Bejot Memorial Scholarship
Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture Rawson Scholarship
Sandhills Out Reach Charity Scholarship
Haven and Virginia Smith Scholarship
Blaine County Area Foundation Senior Class Gift
Dylan Lister-McIntyre
Mabelle Lamprecht Memorial Scholarship
Loup 2 Loup Open Race Scholarship
Lee Miller Memorial Scholarship
Student Council Salutatorian Scholarship
Consolidated Companies Scholarship
Eastern Star Scholarship
Osmond Family Entrepreneurship Scholarship
Susan Thompson Buffett Scholarship
Broken Bow Elks Past Exalted Scholarship
Broken Bow Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship
Hagan Scholarship
University of Nebraska at Kearney Distinguished Scholar
Blaine County Area Foundation Senior Class Gift
Andrea Meyer
EducationQuest Scholarship
Mid Plains Community College Freshman Academic Scholarship
Mid Plains Community College Rodeo Scholarship
Mid Plains Community College Board of Governor Scholarship
Blaine County Area Foundation Senior Class Gift
Bryan Zutavern
Loup 2 Loup Open Race Scholarship
Lee Miller Memorial Scholarship
Student Council Valedictorian Scholarship
Consolidated Companies Scholarship
Neal and Pauline Keller Scholarship
Sandhills Open Reach Charity Scholarship
University of Nebraska Omaha Dean’s Scholarship
American Red Cross Blood Services High School Scholarship
Sandhills Thedford Wrestling Club Scholarship
Chadron State College RHOP Tuition Scholarship
Chadron State Foundation Board Academic Achievement Award
Alumni of Chadron State College CARE Scholarship
Ralph and Judi (Johnson) Hale Chadron State College Hale/Johnson/Driscoll Memorial Scholarship
University of Nebraska Lincoln Husker Tradition Scholarship
University of Nebraska Lincoln Daisy Martin Scholarship
University of Nebraska at Kearney Distinguished Scholar
Broken Bow Elks Harris Scholarship
Blaine County Area Foundation Senior Class Gift
Scholarships that have not been awarded yet are the Sandhills Alumni and Terry and Pam Rodocker Memorial Scholarship.
- For the graduation story please check the June 18 version of the Custer County Chief.
