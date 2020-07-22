Lathyn Collins will be attending Mid Plains Community College in North Platte this fall and will major in building construction. He has received an Education Quest Scholarship, a Freshman Academic Scholarship and a Board of Governors tuition waver from Mid Plains.
Colby Coons has received a Becton-Dickinson Scholarship, the Susan-Buffett scholarship, a Sargent Wrestling Club Scholarship, and a Sargent Alumni Community Scholarship. He will be attending Wayne State College in the fall and major in Physical Education.
Cooper Coons Will attend Wayne State College in the fall. He plans to work towards a degree in Exercise Science. He has received a Wayne State Dean’s Commitment Scholarship, a Duncan and Lillian McGregor Scholarship, a Sargent Wrestling Club Scholarship and a Becton-Dickinson scholarship.
Christian Eckhoff plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney this fall. He will be part of the UNK marching band and he will be working on a degree in Computer Technology.
Evan Farley will be going to Central Community College in Hastings this fall and plans to take some general studies to work towards a degree.
Brianna Glendy has received a Custer County 4-H scholarship, a St. John’s Episcopal Church Scholarship, the Bernice Blomenkamp Smith Scholarship, an Assessment Advantage Scholarship, and a Duncan and Lilliam McGregor Scholarship. Brianna plans to attend Central Community College in Columbus and start her degree in Elementary Education.
Colten Harris is planning to attend the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis this fall where he plans to be a part of the ranch horse team. He has received a Burwell Affiliate of Nebraska Cattlemen Scholarship.
Kaylee Kruml has received an Equitable Excellence Scholarship, the Richard and Print Zutavern Memorial Scholarship, a Custer County Farm Bureau Scholarship, the Susan Buffet Scholarship, and the Jonathan and Barbara McIntosh Scholarship. Kaylee will attend Northeast Community College in the fall to pursue a degree in Veterinary Technology. She will also receive a National Honor Society Scholarship, PEO scholarship, and was selected as an alternate for the Sargent Alumni Community Scholarship. Kaylee is the Salutatorian of the class of 2020
Blaine Kriss plans to enter the work force and be a farm and ranch hand for the ag producers in our area.
Bryce Lamb will be attending Northeast Community College in the fall and plans to major in criminal justice. He has received the Susan-Buffett Scholarship.
Tiara Mauler will be attending Allen County Community College in Kansas this fall. She has been awarded an athletic scholarship to play Softball for the Red Devils.
Ben Moore is planning to attend Northeast Community College this fall. He plans to earn a degree in Computer Technology.
Hope Ottun is the Co-Valedictorian of the class of 2020. She has received a DK Get Going Scholarship, the Jennie M. Melham Memorial Center Auxiliary Scholarship, a Sargent Alumni Community Scholarship, an SOS scholarship, and a National Honor Society Scholarship. Hope has plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney this fall and become involved in campus ministry. She has received the Board of Regents scholarship from UNK and will major in Pre-Respiratory Therapy.
Kirstyn Shellabarger plans to attend Mid Plains Community College in North Platte this fall. She will be working towards a degree in welding technology.
Bailey Schneider will be majoring in Elementary Education at Wayne State College this fall. She has received the Dean’s Excellence Scholarship, the Hazel Jacobsen Headley Scholarship, the John Green Mighty Bulldog Scholarship, the Sargent Chamber of Commerce General Scholarship and the Sargent Economic Development Scholarship. She has also received the S.O.S. scholarship from the Sargent teachers’ association, a National Honor Society Scholarship, a PEO scholarship and the Haven and Virginia Smith Scholarship.
Bridget Slagle is the Co-Valedictorian of the class of 2020. Bridget has received the Board of Regents Scholarship from UNO, UNL, and UNK. She is planning to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney this fall where she has been accepted into the Honor’s Program and will major in Communication Disorders. She has also received the Omaha World-Herald/Kearney Hub Scholarship, a PEO STAR scholarship, the Ann Fox Memorial Scholarship, the National FFA Floriculture Scholarship, an American Red Cross Scholarship, and a UNO Code Crush Scholarship. She also will receive a Sargent Alumni Community Scholarship, a National Honor Society Scholarship, a local PEO scholarship, and the Gaylene Johnson Young Memorial Scholarship.
Lucy Vincent will be attending the University of Nebraska in Omaha this fall where she is planning to participate in speech, band, choir, and theater. She is going to major in Secondary Education with an emphasis in History and Social Science and she also wants to earn a Psychology degree.
Sidney Vincent will be headed to the University of Nebraska at Lincoln this fall where she has received the C.H.D.D. Rowan scholarship and a Husker Power Scholarship. She has also received a Sargent Alumni Community Scholarship, the Pioneer Seed Scholarship, a National Honor Society Scholarship, the Sargent Chamber of Commerce business scholarship, and a Duncan and Lillian McGregor Scholarship. She will also receive the Richard and Mary A Stone Memorial Scholarship, an American Red Cross Scholarship and a Nebraska FBLA scholarship. Sidney plans to pursue a degree in Accounting at UNL.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.