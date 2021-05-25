The National Weather Service says that there is an enhanced risk of severe weather for much of central and southern Nebraska for tomorrow, Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Several storms are expected Wednesday afternoon and into the night.
Main concerns are hail possibly two inches in diameter or larger, wind gusts of 70 mph or greater and isolated tornadoes.
The greatest threat will be after 3 p.m. CDT.
Initially, supercell thunderstorm will contain large hail and the threat of isolated tornadoes. As the storms become more widespread Wednesday evening and night, the threat shifts to heavy rain and strong winds.
A large portion of central Nebraska including Lincoln and Custer Counties (from west of North Platte east to close to Lincoln, as far south of the Kansas border and north to near Burwell and Mullen)has the greatest risk of high winds.
The greatest risk for tornadoes is in the southwest part of the state.
The area of greatest risk of hail is from the Panhandle sweeping across the southeastern and south central part of the state.
