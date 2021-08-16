If you are a sports enthusiastic and love local sports, you would be a perfect fit as sports reporter for the Custer County Chief! Attend games and get paid while you are doing it!! Benefits available for full time. Must have valid driver’s license, reliable transportation and basic computer skills. Call 308-872-2471 or email generalmanager@custercountychief.com.
