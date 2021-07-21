The Broken Bow Spirit 14 and Under finished as the State Runner-Up’s at the USA Softball Class D State Softball Tournament this past weekend in Hastings. It is one of the better finishes the Spirit program has ever had at state as they finished with a 4-2 mark.
“This was by far the best performance, at the state tournament, of any team that I have coached while in Broken Bow,” Broken Bow 14 and Under Coach Tom Griffith said. “We told these girls since the start of the season that we knew they were capable of great things. It was great to see them fully believe that and play together as a team and encourage each other all weekend. Girls that struggled to hit early in the year started hitting when others struggled and the girls played controlled defense throughout all of the games.”
*For complete story check out the July 22 Custer County Chief
