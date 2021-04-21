MNAC

MNAC Girls First-Team

Samantha Moore- Mullen

Brooke McCully- Mullen

Taylor Svoboda- Mullen

Jaide Chandler- Anselmo-Merna

MNAC Girls Second-Team

Landyn Cole- South Loup

Tenley Rasmussen- Sandhills-Thedford

MNAC Girls Honerable Mention

Madison Marten – Sandhills/Thedford

Shaylyn Safranek – Anselmo-Merna

Kylie Licking – Mullen

Ava Pandorf – South Loup

Kirsten Myers – Anselmo-Merna

Shelby Welsh – Mullen

Abi Lewis – Twin Loup

Kaitlyn Jacquot – Anselmo-Merna

Karina Kitt – Twin Loup

Boys MNAC First-Team

Brendon Walker- Mullen

Jaden Emerson- Mullen

Dane Pokorny- Sandhills-Thedford

Drew Vickers- South Loup

Boys MNAC Second-Team

Dalton Duryea- Anselmo-Merna

Trevor Kuncl- Mullen

Jaden Emerson- Mullen

Boys MNAC Honerable Mention

Bryce McIntosh – Mullen

Quincy Ryker – Twin Loup

Trey Connell – South Loup

Quinten Myers – Anselmo-Merna

Tyson Stengel – Sandhills/Thedford

Garrett Porter – Anselmo-Merna

Recommended for you