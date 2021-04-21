MNAC Girls First-Team
Samantha Moore- Mullen
Brooke McCully- Mullen
Taylor Svoboda- Mullen
Jaide Chandler- Anselmo-Merna
MNAC Girls Second-Team
Landyn Cole- South Loup
Tenley Rasmussen- Sandhills-Thedford
MNAC Girls Honerable Mention
Madison Marten – Sandhills/Thedford
Shaylyn Safranek – Anselmo-Merna
Kylie Licking – Mullen
Ava Pandorf – South Loup
Kirsten Myers – Anselmo-Merna
Shelby Welsh – Mullen
Abi Lewis – Twin Loup
Kaitlyn Jacquot – Anselmo-Merna
Karina Kitt – Twin Loup
Boys MNAC First-Team
Brendon Walker- Mullen
Jaden Emerson- Mullen
Dane Pokorny- Sandhills-Thedford
Drew Vickers- South Loup
Boys MNAC Second-Team
Dalton Duryea- Anselmo-Merna
Trevor Kuncl- Mullen
Boys MNAC Honerable Mention
Bryce McIntosh – Mullen
Quincy Ryker – Twin Loup
Trey Connell – South Loup
Quinten Myers – Anselmo-Merna
Tyson Stengel – Sandhills/Thedford
Garrett Porter – Anselmo-Merna
