Broken Bow, NE (68822)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. Windy during the morning. High 8F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low -4F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.