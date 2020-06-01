The Coronavirus pandemic has changed or altered everybody’s life one way or another over the last several months. Special events have been being canceled entirely or delayed. One of these events for high school students is the state track meet. On the week that we would normally run our state track meet article we decided to stick to that tradition by looking back at some of the most memorable performances at the state meet in Custer County history. In order not to show favoritism there will be no ranking system of the athletes. It is important to note that this was not an easy decision on who to choose. There have been many great runners and field event athletes to come out of this area over the years.
Kaitlyn White- One of the best distance runners in Custer County history. From the time she stepped on the cross-county course as a freshman in 2004, White was a star. At Broken Bow High School, she amassed three Class C state cross country titles, three Class B championships in the 3,200 and the 1,600 meters, and an 800-meter crown. Probably her most impressive accomplishment in high school came when she did not win. As a junior in 2007 she competed at the state track meet with a sprained tendon. Threw the pain she finished second in the 1,600 meters and third in the 3,200 meters.
From Broken Bow she went onto the University of Nebraska where she ran cross country and track. She was a Big 12/Big 10 Honor Roll Athlete all four years of college. At the beginning of her career at Nebraska she struggled through injuries. She turned it around as a junior in 2012 and set personal best in the 1,500, 3,000, and the 5,000 meter runs on the track. At the 2012 Big Ten Outdoor Track Championships White was fifth with a time of 35:02.75 in the 10,000-meter run. Outside of high school and college she was the 2015 Lincoln half-marathon champion.
Lindsey Siegel- As a junior in 2014, Siegel had a memorable state track meet. Her and Emily Everitt of St. Mary’s went toe to toe for the Class D state title in the high jump. At 5-6 Everitt was eliminated from the competition. With the championship on the line, Siegel cleared 5-6 and won the event at 5-8. The victory gave her a piece of the Class D State High Jump Record along with Amanda Owens of Harvard in 2003. She has the outright record at the State Meet for Class D and was the all-around gold medal champion for the girl’s high jump in 2014.
Besides being a great track athlete, Siegel was a star basketball and volleyball player. Her accolades in basketball included being a Loup Valley Conference first-team selection in 2013 and 2014, and a Mid Activities Conference 2nd team selection in 2015.
On the volleyball court she helped the Spartans to the Class D1 state championship match against St. Mary’s in 2014. She was a three-time Kearney Hub All-Region team member, three-time Loup Valley Conference team member, and a first-team member in the Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald for Class D1 in 2014. Siegel played college volleyball at Hastings College.
Siera Rohde- One of the fastest runners in Ansley’s history, Rohde sprinted her way to the gold medal in the 200 and 400 meters in 2010. In 2011, she won her second 400-meter championship in a row with a time of 59.195. After an impressive high school career for the Warriors/Spartans, she continued running at the University of Nebraska. As a freshman at UNL in 2013 she competed in sprint events on the track before switching over to the javelin throw. Her personal best throw came as a sophomore in 2015 with a toss of 131-8. She was a member of the Tom Osborne Recipient Team in 2014, 2015, and 2016.
Tony Little- In 1977 Mullen’s Tony Little became a legend of the State Track Meet by single-handedly winning the Broncos the Class D State Championship. On that day he won the long jump, the triple jump, the 220 meters, and was second place in the 100-meter dash. He scored all 38 points at the meet, four more then second place Cambridge had combined.
If that was not impressive enough, he also set the state and meet record for the triple jump at 47-09. 43 years later that record still has not been broken. In 2002, The Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame added Little’s performance into the greatest moments for track and field in the state’s history. To this day, this remains Mullen’s only state championship in boys track and field.
Derek Bailey- Another product of Ansley, Bailey won the state high jump championship for Class D in 1999 by clearing a height of 6’0”. This came after not placing at the state meet in the event the previous year. Bailey’s performance not only got him the gold but also gave him the state and state meet record for the event. His state record was broken two years later by Waterloo’s Whit Smith at 6-0.50. The state meet record he set remains unbroken. In this particular year, Ansley finished in fourth with a score of 32 points. This was 26 points behind Loomis.
Lance Moore- Was a four-year state track qualifier for the Mullen between 2014 and 2017. Moore’s specialty on the track was the 110-meter-high hurdles and the 300-meter low hurdles where he was consistently one of the best Class D had to offer. Moore made his senior season in 2017 a memorable one by winning Class D gold in several different events across the two day meet in Omaha. In the 110-meter hurdles he had the second-fastest time going into the final but came away with the gold for the second year in a row by inching out Hunter Krehnke of BDS by a tenth of a second. Moore followed it up with a win in the 300- meter hurdles in a time of 40.94 and was also on the 1600-meter relay team that got third and the 400-meter relay team that got seventh for the Broncos.
Michelle Shoemaker- In 1990 one of the best athletes in the state for track and field was a girl out of Ansley High School Michelle Shoemaker. She bettered her counterpart on the list, Tony Little by winning all four of her events. The only other track athlete that I know of, who has accomplished a similar foot in recent years was Riley Rice of Ainsworth as a freshman back in 2017. The events Shoemaker received gold in were the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, the high jump, and the all-around gold in the long jump with a mark of 18’8”. After high school, the Mason City native went on to run track and field at the University of Nebraska.
Ansley 4x100 meter relay- Seth Vose, Gentry Doane, Wesley Slack, and Talon Scott became the second area team in two years (Anselmo-Merna 2008) to win the sprinter relay at the state meet in 2009. They not only took home the gold but came away with the state and meet record for Class D by finishing in a time of 44.329. The previous record before this was set by St. Edwards back in 2002. Three years later their record was broken by Twin Loup at the state meet in 2012 with a 43.59.
