Freshman Korbin Druery

Anselmo-Merna's Korbin Druery at the Nebraska State Land Judging contest.

 Courtesy

Freshman Korbin Druery of the Anselmo-Merna FFA chapter brought home a blue ribbon at the Nebraska State Land Judging contest. Pick up a copy of the November 10, 2022 Chief to read more about the contest.

