Nebraska Football

No tailgating in Lincoln, No "There's No Place Like Nebraska" chanting, and No Husker football games to occupy thousands of die-hard Nebraska fans across the state on Saturdays. This is what it is looking like according to reports from long time sports reporter Dan Patrick on his show. Both the Pac 12 and the Big Ten have sat down with there different campus presidents and decided on if they will play football at all this year. According to multiple sources, the decision that came out of the Big Ten meeting was a 12-2 decision not to play this fall. Nebraska and Iowa were the two schools that were pushing to play this fall. An official statement is expected to be made on Tuesday. If this is true, what is the next step for the Huskers in having a season? It will be interesting to see if they can play any type of schedule with the current circumstances they face.

Recommended for you