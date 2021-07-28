The Custer County Chief is excited to bring you the Sports Gallery for the week of July 29. If you wish to purchase a photo simply email sports@custercountychief.com
Braxton Johnson (BB)- Male 13-14 50 free 3rd place, 35.10; 50 breast 2nd place, 52.94; 200 intermediate 4th place, 3:56.75; 100 breast 2nd place, 2:06.32; 50 fly 2nd place, 42.76.
Kennadi Ross (BB)- Female 15 & Over 50 free 9th place, 42.62; 50 breast 9th place, 1:05.69; 200 free 7th place, 3:54.21; 800 free 3rd place, 16:27.68; 100 free 11th place, 1:39.50; 50 fly 9th place, 55.31; 400 free 8th place, 8:02.29; 1,500 free 2nd place, 32:16.68.
Lailah Jones (BB)- 10 & Under 100 back 2nd place, 2:15.15; 50 back 2nd place, 1:02.33; 100 free 2nd place, 1:44.60; 50 free 2nd place, 47.40.
McKinnley Brewer (BB)- Female 10 & under 100 back 4th place, 2:20.50; 50 breast 3rd place, 1:15.30; 50 free 3rd place, 49.97.
Britlee Schweitzer (BB)- Female 10 & Under 50 breast 5th place, 1:30.81; 100 free 5th place, 2:31.22; 50 back 7th place, 1:20.41; 50 free 6th place, 1:04.85.
Zoe Jone (BB)- Female 11-12 100 back 2nd place, 2:05.22; 100 free 7th place, 1:49.12; 50 back 6th place, 56.21; 50 free 6th place, 45.84.
Arianna Johnson (BB)- Female 11-12 100 back 3rd place, 2:06.19; 50 breast 5th place, 1:11.32; 100 free 6th place, 1:41.62; 50 back 7th place, 57.19; 100 breast 7th place, 2:36.99; 50 fly 7th place, 1:04.97; 50 free 5th place, 44.96.
Tylee Fenton (BB)- Female 11-12 100 back 4th place, 2:18.07; 50 free 2nd place, 40.90.
Eliana Myer (BB)- Female 11-12 100 back 5th place, 2:48.75; 50 back 10th place, 1:26.71; 50 free 8th place, 57.09; 100 free 11th place, 2:11.66.
Zephora Fowler (BB)- Female 13-14 100 back 4th place, 2:06.16; 200 breast 4th place, 4:44.53; 200 free 4th place, 3:31.69; 50 breast 4th place, 59.34; 200 intermediate 3rd place, 4:08.16; 50 back 4th place, 52.90; 100 breast 5th place, 2:16.65; 50 fly 4th place, 56.20; 50 free 4th place, 39.56; 100 free 4th place, 1:32.18.
Jacey Osmond (BB)- Female 13-14 200 breast 2nd place, 4:09.53; 50 breast 3rd place, 52.93; 200 intermediate 2nd place, 3:57.33; 50 back 3rd place, 51.19; 100 breast 4th place, 1:55.86; 50 fly 3rd place, 55.94; 50 free 5th place, 40.75; 100 free 5th place, 1:35.58.
Gage Carrizales (BB)- Male 9-10 100 free 3rd place, 1:37.50; 50 back 3rd place, 1:00.56; 50 free 3rd place, 43.97.
Blake Grooms (BB)- Male 9-10 100 free 4th place, 2:07.94; 50 free 5th place, 57.28.
Kellen Myer (BB)- Male 9-10 100 free 5th place, 2:27.56; 50 back 5th place, 1:29.25; 50 free 7th place, 1:09.09.
Kaleigh Johnson (BB)- Female 11-12 50 breast 3rd place, 1:02.69; 200 free 3rd place, 3:45.31; 50 free 4th place, 42.40.
Taylor Johnson (BB)- Female 11-12 50 breast 4th place, 1:03.38; 200 free 2nd place, 3:45.09; 50 free 3rd place, 41.50.
Nicole McCaslin (BB)- Female 11-12 50 breast 6th place, 1:45.71; 50 back 11th place, 1:27.03; 50 free 10th place, 1:14.06; 100 free 13th place, 2:37.54.
Adalynn Johnson (BB)- Female 8 & under 50 back 8th place, 1:50.43; 50 free 8th place, 1:47.22.
Alexandria Morris (BB)- Female 15 & over 100 free 9th place, 1:31.03; 50 back 8th place, 53.45; 100 breast 7th place, 1:56.03.
Kellen Myer (BB)- Male 9-10 50 fly 4th place, 1:35.78.
Ryan McCaslin (BB)- Male 9-10 50 free 8th place, 1:20.28.
Callie White (GNST)- Female 15 and over 200 breaststroke 2nd place, 3:41.44; 50 free 2nd place, 33.09; 100 free 5th place, 1:17.59; 50 meter fly 3rd place, 39.12; 200 meter intermediate 3rd place, 3:27.66.
