Action shots from Spirit Softball vs Mad Dog Softball
Spirit 10, Mad Dog Softball 0
|Lineup
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|Nikki Peters
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Dalilla Griffiths
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Joscelyn Coleman
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy Garcia
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Kate Holcomb
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Avery Campbell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Carter Johnson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kassidy Cyboron
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cassidy Schweitzer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|19
|10
|9
|6
|2
|1
|Pitching
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Mya Weverka
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Team
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
Spirit 12, Mad Dog Softball 4
|Lineup
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|Nikki Peters
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Joscelyn Coleman
|2
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|Carter Johnson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kennedy Garcia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chelsea Silvia
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kate Holcomb
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gracyn Hicks
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Lila Bloomer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor Feddersen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mia Books
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Avery Campbell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tessa Nichols
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kassidy Cyboron
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Dalila Griffith
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Mya Weverka
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cassidy Schweitzer
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Danielle Claflin
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|16
|12
|6
|5
|8
|3
|Pitching
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Mya Weverka
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Joscelyn Coleman
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Cassidy Schweitzer
|1
|1
|3
|3
|1
|Team
|3
|4
|4
|4
|2
The Custer County Chief is excited to bring you the Sports Gallery for the week of July 8. If you wish to purchase a photo simply email sports@custercountychief.com
All we need is:
1. Your Name, address and phone number
2. In the Gallery give the number for example: 23 of 43
3. You will be notified by the Chief for payment.
Prices are as follows:
1 - 4x6 $5 ea.
4 - 4x6 or more from different poses $3 ea.
5x7 $7.00 ea.
