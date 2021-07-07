Action shots from Spirit Softball vs Mad Dog Softball

Spirit 10, Mad Dog Softball 0

Lineup AB R HRBI BBSO
 Nikki Peters 3 1 1 2 0 0
 Dalilla Griffiths 3 2 2 2 0 0
 Joscelyn Coleman 3 2 1 0 0 0
 Kennedy Garcia 1 1 1 1 1 0
 Kate Holcomb 2 0 1 1 0 0
 Avery Campbell 2 0 0 0 0 1
 Carter Johnson 2 1 1 0 0 0
 Kassidy Cyboron 2 2 2 0 0 0
 Cassidy Schweitzer 1 1 0 0 1 0
 Team 19 10 9 6 2 1
 Pitching IP HR ER BB SO
 Mya Weverka 4 4 0 01 3
 Team 4 40 0 1 3

Spirit 12, Mad Dog Softball 4

 LineupAB R H RBIBBSO
 Nikki Peters 0 2 0 0 2 0
 Joscelyn Coleman 2 2 2 4 0 0
 Carter Johnson 1 1 0 0 1 0
 Kennedy Garcia1 1 0 0 1 0
 Chelsea Silvia 2 0 0 0 01
 Kate Holcomb 2 0 1 0 0 0
 Gracyn Hicks 2 0 1 0 0 1
 Lila Bloomer 1 0 0 0 0 0
 Taylor Feddersen 10 0 0 0 0
 Mia Books 1 0 0 0 0 1
 Avery Campbell 1 0 0 0 00
 Tessa Nichols 1 1 1 0 0 0
 Kassidy Cyboron 02 0 0 1 0
 Dalila Griffith01 0 01 0
 Mya Weverka 1 0 1 1 0 0
 Cassidy Schweitzer 1 0 1 1 0 0
 Danielle Claflin0 1 0 0 1 0
 Team 16 12 6 5 8 3
 PitchingIP HR ERBB SO
 Mya Weverka 1 2  0 0 0
 Joscelyn Coleman 1 1  1 1 1
 Cassidy Schweitzer 1 1  3 3 1
 Team 3 4  4 4 2

The Custer County Chief is excited to bring you the Sports Gallery for the week of July 8. If you wish to purchase a photo simply email sports@custercountychief.com

All we need is:

1. Your Name, address and phone number

2. In the Gallery give the number for example: 23 of 43

3. You will be notified by the Chief for payment.

Prices are as follows:

1 - 4x6 $5 ea.

4 -   4x6 or more from different poses $3 ea.

5x7 $7.00 ea.

