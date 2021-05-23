Action shots from Day 2 of the Class C and B Track Meet
The Custer County Chief is excited to bring you the Sports Gallery for the week of May 20. If you wish to purchase a photo simply email sports@custercountychief.com
All we need is:
1. Your Name, address and phone number
2. In the Gallery give the number for example: 23 of 43
3. You will be notified by the Chief for payment.
Prices are as follows:
1 - 4x6 $5 ea.
4 - 4x6 or more from different poses $3 ea.
5x7 $7.00 each
Award Winners from Class C State Track Meet
Girls Shot Put
1. Jessica Stieb Arcadia-Loup City- 44'07.50
Girls Pole Vault
4. Reagan Cool South Loup- 10'00
Girls Discus
4. Jessica Stieb Arcadia-Loup City- 125'00
8. Abby Stallbaumer South Loup- 119'11
Girls 100 meter dash
6. Jadeyn Bubak South Loup- 12.61
Girls 4x100 meter relay
5. South Loup- 50.91- New School Record
