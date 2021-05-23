Action shots from Day 2 of the Class C and B Track Meet

The Custer County Chief is excited to bring you the Sports Gallery for the week of May 20.

Award Winners from Class C State Track Meet

Girls Shot Put

1. Jessica Stieb Arcadia-Loup City- 44'07.50

Girls Pole Vault

4. Reagan Cool South Loup- 10'00

Girls Discus

4. Jessica Stieb Arcadia-Loup City- 125'00

8. Abby Stallbaumer South Loup- 119'11

Girls 100 meter dash

6. Jadeyn Bubak South Loup- 12.61

Girls 4x100 meter relay

5. South Loup- 50.91- New School Record

