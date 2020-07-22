#2 seed Broken Bow defeated #3 seed Ogallala 7-5 at Paul Brown Field July 18 in the West Division of the Mid Nebraska League Juniors Tournament. For the story see the July 23 Custer County Chief Sports edition.
The Custer County Chief is excited to bring you the Sports Gallery of the Broken Bow vs Ogallala Junior Legion baseball game July 18 . If you wish to purchase a photo simply email sports@custercountychief.com.
All we need is:
1. Your name, address and phone number.
3. You will be notified by the Chief for payment.
1- 4x6 $5 each
4- 4x6 or more from different poses $3 each
5x7 $7.00 each
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.