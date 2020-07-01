Broken Bow hosted Chase County Saturday afternoon. The Broken Bow Juniors lost their first game of the season in a heartbreaking 3-2 loss that went 10 innings. The Broken Bow Seniors defeated Chase County 13-5. For the story see the July 2 Custer County Chief Sports edition.
Action Shots of Broken Bow vs Chase County Legion Baseball June 27
Tim Conover
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Chief offices closed Friday, July 3
- Former Victoria township board member receives probation
- Disposal sites for unused fireworks
- Troopers watching for impaired drivers over Independence Day
- Snapshots of the week for Softball
- There WILL be camper hookups at the Custer County Fair!
- Spirit 18U White Come Away Empty Handed at Kearney
- Broken Bow Legion finds success in close wins against O'Neill
Most Popular
Articles
- Action Shots and Results From the Seven Valleys Rodeo in Callaway June 26 & 28
- Broken Bow city fireworks display to be watched from automobiles
- Snapshots of the week for Softball
- Scholarships for Ansley High School Class of 2020
- Custer County adds one case, up to 40 for COVID-19 positives
- Custer County Outdoor Space of the Week- Janet Kalinowski
- Action Shots From the Broken Bow Junior & Senior Legion Baseball Games June 25 vs Overton
- Broken Bow Legion splits double header with Holdredge Friday night
- Broken Bow beats Gothenburg in double header
- Action Shots of Broken Bow vs Chase County Legion Baseball June 27
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.