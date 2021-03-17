Pictured at left are mother Shannon Ahlstrom, Grant Ahlstrom, and father Steve Ahlstrom at Grant Ahlstrom’s signing to play football at Doane College next year. 2020 was Ahlstrom’s first year as the starter for S-T and he led them to the D2 State Title Game. “Grant did a nice job for us, being his first season as the full time starter for us,” S-T Coach Josh Deines said. “He’s worked really hard the past couple of off season’s to become a better passer and I think it really showed this year. He’s a very smart kid and he continues to work hard. I think when he gets to Doane that will be one of his biggest advantages.” Congratulations Grant on your signing with Doane College!
