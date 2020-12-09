The Anselmo-Merna and Arcadia-Loup City basketball teams split a doubleheader in Loup City on Dec. 10. The Rebels won the boys game by a final of 55-43 and the Coyotes took the girls game 57-34.
In the boys game, it was A-LC who was able to jump out to a big lead to start the game. A-M cut into that deficit with a layup by Garret Porter and Wyat Lambertson.
The Coyotes were able to make a late run in the fourth, but in the end, the Rebels were able to close the game out with a big three from Vince Eurek.
On the girls side, it was all A-M the entire game. They built a 15-9 lead in the first and they went from there. Jaide Chandler erupted for her biggest scoring output of the season with 19 points. For more information on the game, coaches comments, and photos check out the Dec. 17 Custer County Chief.
Other Area Scores from Dec. 8:
Boys
Mullen def. Valentine 56-36
Girls
Broken Bow def. Amherst 58-33
Valentine def. Mullen 32-28
