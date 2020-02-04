Anselmo-Merna and South Loup wrestlers competed in the Central Valley Invite Jan. 31. There were 20 teams in all. Neligh/Oakdale won the championship with 165 points with Wood River as Runner Up with 135 points. Anselmo-Merna finished the day in 8th with 63 points and South Loup finished 13th with 47 points.
Following are the final results of the invite.
106
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Riley Waddington of Wood River
• 2nd Place - Carson Whitesel of Neligh/Oakdale
• 3rd Place - Carter Beckman of Elgin/Elgin Pope John
• 4th Place - Jackson Farias of Grand Island Central Catholic
1st Place Match
• Riley Waddington (Wood River) 35-2, Fr. over Carson Whitesel (Neligh/Oakdale) 26-11, Fr. (Fall 0:29)
3rd Place Match
• Carter Beckman (Elgin/Elgin Pope John) 16-4, Fr. over Jackson Farias (Grand Island Central Catholic) 16-16, Jr. (Fall 1:37)
113
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Zach Dickau of Hi-Line
• 2nd Place - Logan Peterson of South Loup
• 3rd Place - Alex Thiele of Summerland
• 4th Place - Cody Booth of Neligh/Oakdale
1st Place Match
• Zach Dickau (Hi-Line) 26-0, Jr. over Logan Peterson (South Loup) 24-8, Jr. (Fall 4:32)
3rd Place Match
• Alex Thiele (Summerland) 21-16, Fr. over Cody Booth (Neligh/Oakdale) 14-16, Jr. (Dec 4-2)
120
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Dylan Ancheta of Wood River
• 2nd Place - Brock Kester of Neligh/Oakdale
• 3rd Place - Kirby Smith of Fullerton
• 4th Place - Hadden Kuck of Palmer
1st Place Match
• Dylan Ancheta (Wood River) 18-0, So. over Brock Kester (Neligh/Oakdale) 29-4, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
• Kirby Smith (Fullerton) 13-7, Jr. over Hadden Kuck (Palmer) 15-16, Sr. (MD 10-0)
126
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Shaye Wood of Central Valley
• 2nd Place - Connor Wells of Anselmo-Merna
• 3rd Place - Zaid Martinez of Tri County
• 4th Place - Timmy Smith of Hi-Line
1st Place Match
• Shaye Wood (Central Valley) 32-3, Sr. over Connor Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 22-7, Fr. (Fall 3:17)
3rd Place Match
• Zaid Martinez (Tri County) 19-12, So. over Timmy Smith (Hi-Line) 21-11, Sr. (Dec 5-0)
132
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Ruger Reimers of Palmer
• 2nd Place - Carson Thompson of Wood River
• 3rd Place - Caden Reedy of Tri County
• 4th Place - Cinch Kiger of Overton
1st Place Match
• Ruger Reimers (Palmer) 41-3, Jr. over Carson Thompson (Wood River) 32-11, Jr. (Fall 5:34)
3rd Place Match
• Caden Reedy (Tri County) 28-12, So. over Cinch Kiger (Overton) 28-14, So. (SV-1 7-5)
138
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Enrique Martinez of Central Valley
• 2nd Place - Austin Rudolf of Neligh/Oakdale
• 3rd Place - Nick Brodigan of Wood River
• 4th Place - Drew Garrison of Tri County
1st Place Match
• Enrique Martinez (Central Valley) 29-2, Sr. over Austin Rudolf (Neligh/Oakdale) 23-6, Fr. (MD 16-3)
3rd Place Match
• Nick Brodigan (Wood River) 22-15, Jr. over Drew Garrison (Tri County) 26-6, Jr. (M. For.)
145
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Grady Belt of Shelby Rising City
• 2nd Place - Cole Reedy of Tri County
• 3rd Place - Roy Guzman of Palmer
• 4th Place - Alex Arroyo of Summerland
1st Place Match
• Grady Belt (Shelby Rising City) 29-10, So. over Cole Reedy (Tri County) 31-5, Sr. (Dec 11-7)
3rd Place Match
• Roy Guzman (Palmer) 34-12, Sr. over Alex Arroyo (Summerland) 16-7, So. (Fall 1:53)
152
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Grant Lindsley of Shelby Rising City
• 2nd Place - Aiden Kuester of Neligh/Oakdale
• 3rd Place - Jason Burch of Weeping Water
• 4th Place - Bailey Waltke of Tri County
1st Place Match
• Grant Lindsley (Shelby Rising City) 32-8, Sr. over Aiden Kuester (Neligh/Oakdale) 28-5, Fr. (Fall 1:01)
3rd Place Match
• Jason Burch (Weeping Water) 30-4, Jr. over Bailey Waltke (Tri County) 33-6, Sr. (Dec 5-4)
160
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Conner Schutz of Hi-Line
• 2nd Place - Chet Wichmann of Palmer
• 3rd Place - Josh Paisley of Cambridge
• 4th Place - Dalton Kunkee of South Loup
1st Place Match
• Conner Schutz (Hi-Line) 29-0, Jr. over Chet Wichmann (Palmer) 30-10, Jr. (Fall 3:33)
3rd Place Match
• Josh Paisley (Cambridge) 14-5, Sr. over Dalton Kunkee (South Loup) 15-7, Jr. (Fall 3:39)
170
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Dylan Soule of High Plains Community
• 2nd Place - Gunner Reimers of Palmer
• 3rd Place - Conor Dempsey of Neligh/Oakdale
• 4th Place - Christian Smith of Overton
1st Place Match
• Dylan Soule (High Plains Community) 31-7, Sr. over Gunner Reimers (Palmer) 34-11, So. (Dec 5-4)
3rd Place Match
• Conor Dempsey (Neligh/Oakdale) 23-14, Jr. over Christian Smith (Overton) 24-17, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
182
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Dawson Kaup of Neligh/Oakdale
• 2nd Place - Justin Kuta of Palmer
• 3rd Place - Bobby Evans of Cambridge
• 4th Place - Colin Hurley of Wood River
1st Place Match
• Dawson Kaup (Neligh/Oakdale) 29-5, Jr. over Justin Kuta (Palmer) 5-1, Sr. (Fall 0:30)
3rd Place Match
• Bobby Evans (Cambridge) 29-11, Jr. over Colin Hurley (Wood River) 30-15, Sr. (Fall 3:40)
195
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Kaleb Pofahl of Neligh/Oakdale
• 2nd Place - Brandon Beeson of Tri County
• 3rd Place - Sid Miller of Anselmo-Merna
• 4th Place - Carson Rathje of Shelby Rising City
1st Place Match
• Kaleb Pofahl (Neligh/Oakdale) 31-1, Sr. over Brandon Beeson (Tri County) 29-6, Jr. (Fall 3:51)
3rd Place Match
• Sid Miller (Anselmo-Merna) 19-13, Fr. over Carson Rathje (Shelby Rising City) 19-12, Sr. (MD 12-0)
220
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Trenton Baier of Weeping Water
• 2nd Place - Andrew Burnett of Anselmo-Merna
• 3rd Place - Ulises Guerrero of Wood River
• 4th Place - Kolby Beck of High Plains Community
1st Place Match
• Trenton Baier (Weeping Water) 15-3, Sr. over Andrew Burnett (Anselmo-Merna) 29-8, Jr. (Dec 1-0)
3rd Place Match
• Ulises Guerrero (Wood River) 24-12, Sr. over Kolby Beck (High Plains Community) 14-14, Sr. (Fall 0:53)
285
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Marcus Cave of Weeping Water
• 2nd Place - Syrus Snow of Hi-Line
• 3rd Place - Aden Friesen of Tri County
Round 1
• Syrus Snow (Hi-Line) 17-12, So. over Aden Friesen (Tri County) 5-13, Fr. (Fall 2:42)
Round 2
• Marcus Cave (Weeping Water) 38-3, Sr. over Aden Friesen (Tri County) 5-13, Fr. (Fall 1:24)
Round 3
• Marcus Cave (Weeping Water) 38-3, Sr. over Syrus Snow (Hi-Line) 17-12, So. (Fall 2:18)
