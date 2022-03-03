In Class C1 Girls State Basketball play, #4 seeded Broken Bow (22-4) will face #5 Gothenburg (18-7) at 10:45 a.m. Monday, March 7, at the Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln. The winner will face the winner of #1 Lincoln Lutheran v. BRLD at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 9.
In Class D2, #4 Anselmo-Merna (19-6) is set to play #5 Sterling (19-6) at 10:45 a.m., Monday, March 7, at Lincoln Northeast High School. The winner will face the winner of #1 FCSH (24-3) v. #8 Wynot (15-10) at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 9.
The Class C1 championship game is set for Friday, March 11, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln with the game for third place scheduled Thursday, March 10, at 11 a.m. at Lincoln High School.
The Class D2 championship game is set for Friday, March 11, at Pinnacle Bank Area in Lincoln with the game for third place scheduled Thursday, March 10, at 1 p.m. at Lincoln High School.
