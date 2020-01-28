Anselmo-Merna competed in the Thayer Central Wrestling Invite Jan. 24. there were 13 teams in all. Wilbur-Claytonia placed 1st with 123 points followed by Tri county in 2nd with 120.5 points. Andelmo-Merna finished the day in 6th with 71 points. Cyrus Wells of Anselmo-Merna won his weight class at 120 pounds with a win over Evan Smith of Minden by (MD 11-0).
Following are the final results.
106
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Ashton Sinn of Thayer Central
• 2nd Place - AJ Polansky of Republic County
• 3rd Place - Pedro Hernandez of Wilber-Clatonia
• 4th Place - Hayden Neeman of Superior
• 5th Place - Alex Spotanski of Shelton
• 6th Place - Travis Meyer of Fillmore Central
• 7th Place - Kaden Clark of Minden
• 8th Place - Zane Druery of Anselmo-Merna
• 9th Place - Kole Nielsen of Minden
• 10th Place - Triston Wells of Thayer Central
• 11th Place - Carter Holtmeier of Tri County
1st Place Match
• Ashton Sinn (Thayer Central) 24-6, So. over AJ Polansky (Republic County) 21-5, Fr. (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match
• Pedro Hernandez (Wilber-Clatonia) 19-7, Fr. over Hayden Neeman (Superior) 18-8, Fr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
• Alex Spotanski (Shelton) 16-15, So. over Travis Meyer (Fillmore Central) 19-13, Fr. (Fall 3:00)
7th Place Match
• Kaden Clark (Minden) 12-23, Fr. over Zane Druery (Anselmo-Merna) 20-15, Fr. (Fall 2:47)
113
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Jesse Sauceda of Shelton
• 2nd Place - Alex Schademann of Fillmore Central
• 3rd Place - Miguel Jaimes of Wilber-Clatonia
• 4th Place - Aiden Piel of Red Cloud/Blue Hill
• 5th Place - Austen Forney of Southern
• 6th Place - Angel Deltoro of Dorchester
• 7th Place - Isaiah Vculek of Meridian
• 8th Place - Avery Drohman of Thayer Central
• 9th Place - Ben Stoner of Fillmore Central
• 10th Place - Sonny Sowles of Minden
1st Place Match
• Jesse Sauceda (Shelton) 13-1, Sr. over Alex Schademann (Fillmore Central) 33-3, Fr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
• Miguel Jaimes (Wilber-Clatonia) 22-10, So. over Aiden Piel (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 5-4, So. (Fall 1:57)
5th Place Match
• Austen Forney (Southern) 11-12, Fr. over Angel Deltoro (Dorchester) 7-19, Sr. (Fall 0:56)
7th Place Match
• Isaiah Vculek (Meridian) 11-13, So. over Avery Drohman (Thayer Central) 8-14, Fr. (MD 17-9)
9th Place Match
• Ben Stoner (Fillmore Central) 6-14, Fr. over Sonny Sowles (Minden) 0-8, Fr. (Fall 1:41)
120
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Cyrus Wells of Anselmo-Merna
• 2nd Place - Evan Smith of Minden
• 3rd Place - Aidan Trowbridge of Fillmore Central
• 4th Place - Cooper Casey of Thayer Central
• 5th Place - Caden Trew of Red Cloud/Blue Hill
• 6th Place - Lucas Beitler of Minden
• 7th Place - Tucker Schmidt of Minden
• 8th Place - Lilly Gomez of Red Cloud/Blue Hill
1st Place Match
• Cyrus Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 22-0, So. over Evan Smith (Minden) 25-10, So. (MD 11-0)
3rd Place Match
• Aidan Trowbridge (Fillmore Central) 21-6, So. over Cooper Casey (Thayer Central) 19-11, Jr. (Fall 2:57)
5th Place Match
• Caden Trew (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 10-17, Fr. over Lucas Beitler (Minden) 9-17, So. (Dec 11-10)
7th Place Match
• Tucker Schmidt (Minden) 6-16, Fr. over Lilly Gomez (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 3-19, So. (Dec 6-0)
126
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Doug Rainey of Southern
• 2nd Place - Connor Wells of Anselmo-Merna
• 3rd Place - Hunter Heath of Minden
• 4th Place - Zaid Martinez of Tri County
• 5th Place - Nathan Patak of Wilber-Clatonia
• 6th Place - Lane Barton of Meridian
• 7th Place - Sam Tourney of Shelton
• 8th Place - Brenner McLaughlin of Thayer Central
• 9th Place - Jesse Gruber of Minden
• 10th Place - Zac Lee of Minden
• 11th Place - Alex Brais of Minden
• 12th Place - Colin Freeman of Republic County
• 13th Place - Marcel Dyke of Republic County
• 14th Place - Maverick Rhoten of Fillmore Central
1st Place Match
• Doug Rainey (Southern) 15-2, Jr. over Connor Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 20-6, Fr. (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
• Hunter Heath (Minden) 27-8, Jr. over Zaid Martinez (Tri County) 15-10, So. (Fall 3:06)
5th Place Match
• Nathan Patak (Wilber-Clatonia) 23-3, Jr. over Lane Barton (Meridian) 20-5, Jr. (Dec 5-1)
7th Place Match
• Sam Tourney (Shelton) 18-11, Sr. over Brenner McLaughlin (Thayer Central) 6-4, So. (M. For.)
9th Place Match
• Jesse Gruber (Minden) 11-10, So. over Zac Lee (Minden) 5-18, So. (Dec 4-0)
11th Place Match
• Alex Brais (Minden) 11-16, Fr. over Colin Freeman (Republic County) 1-4, Fr. (Fall 1:37)
13th Place Match
• Marcel Dyke (Republic County) 4-3, Jr. over Maverick Rhoten (Fillmore Central) 1-14, Fr. (Fall 0:25)
15th Place Match
• () , . over () , . (Bye)
132
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Tommy Lokken of Wilber-Clatonia
• 2nd Place - Caden Reedy of Tri County
• 3rd Place - Brice Sasser of Republic County
• 4th Place - Noah Monroe of Fillmore Central
• 5th Place - Treyton Waldmeier of Thayer Central
• 6th Place - Jon Brais of Minden
• 7th Place - Riley Lambrecht of Red Cloud/Blue Hill
• 8th Place - Marshall Baumbach of Superior
• 9th Place - Brydon Sanders of Republic County
• 10th Place - Tyler Lopez of Meridian
• 11th Place - Gavin Eckstein of Superior
• 12th Place - Tyson Zimmerman of Superior
1st Place Match
• Tommy Lokken (Wilber-Clatonia) 27-5, . over Caden Reedy (Tri County) 24-10, So. (MD 17-7)
3rd Place Match
• Brice Sasser (Republic County) 16-8, Fr. over Noah Monroe (Fillmore Central) 14-16, So. (Fall 4:55)
5th Place Match
• Treyton Waldmeier (Thayer Central) 18-11, So. over Jon Brais (Minden) 15-15, Fr. (Dec 11-8)
7th Place Match
• Riley Lambrecht (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 13-17, So. over Marshall Baumbach (Superior) 15-20, Jr. (Fall 4:47)
138
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Colby Homolka of Wilber-Clatonia
• 2nd Place - Aiden Hinrichs of Fillmore Central
• 3rd Place - Ethan Dack of Shelton
• 4th Place - Justin Widler of Osborne
• 5th Place - Gunnar Couture of Republic County
• 6th Place - Zander Baker of Wilber-Clatonia
• 7th Place - Zane Kreikemeier of Anselmo-Merna
• 8th Place - Eric Iniguez of Minden
• 9th Place - Jasper Birkestrand of Minden
• 10th Place - Grant Lewandowski of Tri County
• 11th Place - Izzic Paling of Fillmore Central
• 12th Place - Jesus Nunez of Meridian
• 13th Place - Brenden Jensen of Superior
• 14th Place - Klayton Niles of Red Cloud/Blue Hill
• 15th Place - Jordan Otto of Thayer Central
• 16th Place - Brian Forke of Southern
1st Place Match
• Colby Homolka (Wilber-Clatonia) 27-3, So. over Aiden Hinrichs (Fillmore Central) 24-13, Fr. (Dec 7-1)
3rd Place Match
• Ethan Dack (Shelton) 15-12, Sr. over Justin Widler (Osborne) 5-20, Fr. (Dec 4-0)
5th Place Match
• Gunnar Couture (Republic County) 16-11, Jr. over Zander Baker (Wilber-Clatonia) 10-10, Fr. (MD 14-2)
7th Place Match
• Zane Kreikemeier (Anselmo-Merna) 15-17, So. over Eric Iniguez (Minden) 7-10, Sr. (Dec 2-0)
9th Place Match
• Jasper Birkestrand (Minden) 13-21, So. over Grant Lewandowski (Tri County) 9-16, So. (Fall 0:42)
11th Place Match
• Izzic Paling (Fillmore Central) 6-9, Fr. over Jesus Nunez (Meridian) 6-12, Fr. (Fall 1:49)
13th Place Match
• Brenden Jensen (Superior) 21-13, Sr. over Klayton Niles (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 3-18, Fr. (Fall 2:57)
15th Place Match
• Jordan Otto (Thayer Central) 4-13, Fr. over Brian Forke (Southern) 2-19, Fr. (Fall 3:54)
145
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Dominic Stewart of Thayer Central
• 2nd Place - Connor Sonderup of Fullerton
• 3rd Place - Cole Reedy of Tri County
• 4th Place - Gage Fries of Minden
• 5th Place - Brooks Armstrong of Red Cloud/Blue Hill
• 6th Place - Leyton Mumm of Thayer Central
• 7th Place - Conner Nun of Fillmore Central
• 8th Place - Isaac Smith of Wilber-Clatonia
• 9th Place - Gunnar Sheetz of Republic County
• 10th Place - Mason King of Shelton
• 11th Place - Joshua Shelly of Republic County
• 12th Place - Hunter Reynolds of Republic County
• 13th Place - Jacob Schnell of Superior
• 14th Place - Wyatt Scheets of Meridian
• 15th Place - Tyler Welch of Tri County
• 16th Place - Isaac Hathaway of Superior
1st Place Match
• Dominic Stewart (Thayer Central) 28-5, Jr. over Connor Sonderup (Fullerton) 15-6, Sr. (Fall 1:08)
3rd Place Match
• Cole Reedy (Tri County) 29-3, Sr. over Gage Fries (Minden) 20-12, So. (Fall 0:13)
5th Place Match
• Brooks Armstrong (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 4-3, Fr. over Leyton Mumm (Thayer Central) 5-7, Jr. (MD 10-2)
7th Place Match
• Conner Nun (Fillmore Central) 19-19, Jr. over Isaac Smith (Wilber-Clatonia) 10-19, So. (Fall 4:42)
9th Place Match
• Gunnar Sheetz (Republic County) 5-5, So. over Mason King (Shelton) 8-11, Jr. (Fall 2:38)
11th Place Match
• Joshua Shelly (Republic County) 4-9, Fr. over Hunter Reynolds (Republic County) 1-4, So. (Fall 2:58)
13th Place Match
• Jacob Schnell (Superior) 11-9, Jr. over Wyatt Scheets (Meridian) 1-13, So. (Dec 9-4)
15th Place Match
• Tyler Welch (Tri County) 1-6, Fr. over Isaac Hathaway (Superior) 0-25, So. (Fall 0:56)
152
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Bailey Waltke of Tri County
• 2nd Place - Alex Banuelos of Minden
• 3rd Place - Tad Moldenhauer of Wilber-Clatonia
• 4th Place - Castor Ruyle of Shelton
• 5th Place - Sonny Scheets of Meridian
• 6th Place - Bryan Baxter of Republic County
• 7th Place - Hunter Lamore of Republic County
• 8th Place - Henry Hergott of Thayer Central
1st Place Match
• Bailey Waltke (Tri County) 30-3, Sr. over Alex Banuelos (Minden) 30-7, Jr. (Dec 9-8)
3rd Place Match
• Tad Moldenhauer (Wilber-Clatonia) 20-9, Sr. over Castor Ruyle (Shelton) 19-12, Sr. (Dec 7-3)
5th Place Match
• Sonny Scheets (Meridian) 8-9, Sr. over Bryan Baxter (Republic County) 12-13, Fr. (Fall 0:54)
7th Place Match
• Hunter Lamore (Republic County) 2-7, Fr. over Henry Hergott (Thayer Central) 5-15, Fr. (Inj. 0:00)
160
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Jackson Feulner of Thayer Central
• 2nd Place - Gavin Hinrichs of Fillmore Central
• 3rd Place - Sawyer Kunc of Wilber-Clatonia
• 4th Place - Eduardo Gonzalez of Minden
• 5th Place - Buchannen Tietjen of Thayer Central
• 6th Place - Cameron Delaney of Osborne
• 7th Place - Dominic Smith of Tri County
• 8th Place - James Kerns of Tri County
• 9th Place - Cass McGinn of Anselmo-Merna
1st Place Match
• Jackson Feulner (Thayer Central) 14-0, Sr. over Gavin Hinrichs (Fillmore Central) 30-5, Sr. (Dec 2-1)
3rd Place Match
• Sawyer Kunc (Wilber-Clatonia) 19-2, So. over Eduardo Gonzalez (Minden) 23-6, Sr. (Fall 3:50)
5th Place Match
• Buchannen Tietjen (Thayer Central) 16-11, Jr. over Cameron Delaney (Osborne) 15-13, Sr. (Dec 11-5)
7th Place Match
• Dominic Smith (Tri County) 13-16, Sr. over James Kerns (Tri County) 1-6, Fr. (Fall 0:38)
9th Place Match
• Cass McGinn (Anselmo-Merna) 5-10, So. over () , . (Bye)
170
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Thomas Barnes of Fillmore Central
• 2nd Place - Jaron Brown of Minden
• 3rd Place - Gunner Mumford of Thayer Central
• 4th Place - Hunter Green of Meridian
• 5th Place - Chris Heise of Osborne
• 6th Place - Edward Haverluck of Meridian
• 7th Place - Kanin Baker of Tri County
• 8th Place - Jack Hopkins of Tri County
• 9th Place - Caleb Sharkey of Minden
• 10th Place - Reece Payne of Red Cloud/Blue Hill
• 11th Place - Josh Smith of Red Cloud/Blue Hill
• 12th Place - Eric Anaya of Wilber-Clatonia
• 13th Place - Stetson Showers of Republic County
1st Place Match
• Thomas Barnes (Fillmore Central) 28-8, So. over Jaron Brown (Minden) 22-10, Sr. (Fall 0:42)
3rd Place Match
• Gunner Mumford (Thayer Central) 20-11, Fr. over Hunter Green (Meridian) 13-8, Sr. (M. For.)
5th Place Match
• Chris Heise (Osborne) 14-13, Fr. over Edward Haverluck (Meridian) 13-13, Fr. (Fall 2:46)
7th Place Match
• Kanin Baker (Tri County) 7-9, So. over Jack Hopkins (Tri County) 2-7, Fr. (Fall 3:08)
9th Place Match
• Caleb Sharkey (Minden) 4-13, Fr. over Reece Payne (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 5-14, Fr. (Dec 9-8)
11th Place Match
• Josh Smith (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 1-9, Fr. over Eric Anaya (Wilber-Clatonia) 0-13, Fr. (Fall 0:51)
13th Place Match
• Stetson Showers (Republic County) 4-7, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
15th Place Match
• () , . over () , . (Bye)
182
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Brandon Beeson of Tri County
• 2nd Place - Daulton Kuehn of Minden
• 3rd Place - Cody Miller of Anselmo-Merna
• 4th Place - Andrew Engle of Thayer Central
• 5th Place - Lance Kaser of Osborne
• 6th Place - Samuel McMillan of Anselmo-Merna
• 7th Place - Juan Basulto of Southern
• 8th Place - Zach Smith of Minden
• 9th Place - Nathan Schram of Fillmore Central
1st Place Match
• Brandon Beeson (Tri County) 28-4, Jr. over Daulton Kuehn (Minden) 17-16, Fr. (Fall 1:06)
3rd Place Match
• Cody Miller (Anselmo-Merna) 14-15, So. over Andrew Engle (Thayer Central) 6-5, Jr. (M. For.)
5th Place Match
• Lance Kaser (Osborne) 11-17, Jr. over Samuel McMillan (Anselmo-Merna) 6-12, Fr. (Fall 4:20)
7th Place Match
• Juan Basulto (Southern) 4-16, So. over Zach Smith (Minden) 0-13, So. (Fall 4:16)
9th Place Match
• Nathan Schram (Fillmore Central) 7-20, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
195
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Wyatt Haverluck of Meridian
• 2nd Place - Danny Hess of Tri County
• 3rd Place - Corbin Hoit of Red Cloud/Blue Hill
• 4th Place - Jordan Cole of Minden
• 5th Place - Sid Miller of Anselmo-Merna
• 6th Place - Ty Engel of Fullerton
• 7th Place - Gage Lupkes of Minden
• 8th Place - Jose Real of Dorchester
• 9th Place - Mason Hefner of Wilber-Clatonia
1st Place Match
• Wyatt Haverluck (Meridian) 17-4, Sr. over Danny Hess (Tri County) 24-10, Jr. (MD 10-1)
3rd Place Match
• Corbin Hoit (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 18-7, Jr. over Jordan Cole (Minden) 14-13, Jr. (Fall 0:55)
5th Place Match
• Sid Miller (Anselmo-Merna) 16-12, Fr. over Ty Engel (Fullerton) 12-15, Jr. (Dec 3-0)
7th Place Match
• Gage Lupkes (Minden) 8-13, Sr. over Jose Real (Dorchester) 7-14, Jr. (Fall 2:03)
9th Place Match
• Mason Hefner (Wilber-Clatonia) 1-13, Jr. over () , . (Bye)
220
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Braden Klover of Southern
• 2nd Place - Andrew Burnett of Anselmo-Merna
• 3rd Place - Dallas Buss of Republic County
• 4th Place - Brandon Siebolt of Tri County
• 5th Place - Trevor Kvasnicka of Wilber-Clatonia
• 6th Place - Cole Doremus of Shelton
• 7th Place - Dahrran Cast of Thayer Central
• 8th Place - John Hyde of Wilber-Clatonia
• 9th Place - E. David Sanchez of Anselmo-Merna
• 10th Place - Gavin Lupkes of Minden
1st Place Match
• Braden Klover (Southern) 18-6, Sr. over Andrew Burnett (Anselmo-Merna) 26-7, Jr. (Dec 12-5)
3rd Place Match
• Dallas Buss (Republic County) 14-4, Jr. over Brandon Siebolt (Tri County) 23-6, Sr. (M. For.)
5th Place Match
• Trevor Kvasnicka (Wilber-Clatonia) 16-15, Sr. over Cole Doremus (Shelton) 5-13, Sr. (Fall 3:43)
7th Place Match
• Dahrran Cast (Thayer Central) 14-12, Jr. over John Hyde (Wilber-Clatonia) 1-7, Sr. (Fall 2:40)
9th Place Match
• E. David Sanchez (Anselmo-Merna) 2-9, Fr. over Gavin Lupkes (Minden) 6-19, Fr. (Fall 0:57)
285
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Eric Escobar of Wilber-Clatonia
• 2nd Place - Payton Christiancy of Superior
• 3rd Place - Brant West Jr. of Fillmore Central
• 4th Place - Zacharia Kerwood of Meridian
• 5th Place - Zach Kuhn of Tri County
• 6th Place - Aden Friesen of Tri County
• 7th Place - Brody Fischer of Red Cloud/Blue Hill
• 8th Place - Fernando Vazquez of Wilber-Clatonia
1st Place Match
• Eric Escobar (Wilber-Clatonia) 24-4, Sr. over Payton Christiancy (Superior) 25-8, So. (Fall 3:44)
3rd Place Match
• Brant West Jr. (Fillmore Central) 15-11, So. over Zacharia Kerwood (Meridian) 17-8, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
5th Place Match
• Zach Kuhn (Tri County) 9-18, Jr. over Aden Friesen (Tri County) 5-10, Fr. (Fall 0:46)
7th Place Match
• Brody Fischer (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 7-20, So. over Fernando Vazquez (Wilber-Clatonia) 0-12, So. (Fall 2:51)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.