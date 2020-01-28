Coyotes Logo

Anselmo-Merna competed in the Thayer Central Wrestling Invite Jan. 24. there were 13 teams in all. Wilbur-Claytonia placed 1st with 123 points followed by Tri county in 2nd with 120.5 points. Andelmo-Merna finished the day in 6th with 71 points. Cyrus Wells of Anselmo-Merna won his weight class at 120 pounds with a win over Evan Smith of Minden by (MD 11-0).

    Following are the final results.

106

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Ashton Sinn of Thayer Central

    •    2nd Place - AJ Polansky of Republic County

    •    3rd Place - Pedro Hernandez of Wilber-Clatonia

    •    4th Place - Hayden Neeman of Superior

    •    5th Place - Alex Spotanski of Shelton

    •    6th Place - Travis Meyer of Fillmore Central

    •    7th Place - Kaden Clark of Minden

    •    8th Place - Zane Druery of Anselmo-Merna

    •    9th Place - Kole Nielsen of Minden

    •    10th Place - Triston Wells of Thayer Central

    •    11th Place - Carter Holtmeier of Tri County

1st Place Match

    •    Ashton Sinn (Thayer Central) 24-6, So. over AJ Polansky (Republic County) 21-5, Fr. (Dec 6-2)

3rd Place Match

    •    Pedro Hernandez (Wilber-Clatonia) 19-7, Fr. over Hayden Neeman (Superior) 18-8, Fr. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

    •    Alex Spotanski (Shelton) 16-15, So. over Travis Meyer (Fillmore Central) 19-13, Fr. (Fall 3:00)

7th Place Match

    •    Kaden Clark (Minden) 12-23, Fr. over Zane Druery (Anselmo-Merna) 20-15, Fr. (Fall 2:47)

113

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Jesse Sauceda of Shelton

    •    2nd Place - Alex Schademann of Fillmore Central

    •    3rd Place - Miguel Jaimes of Wilber-Clatonia

    •    4th Place - Aiden Piel of Red Cloud/Blue Hill

    •    5th Place - Austen Forney of Southern

    •    6th Place - Angel Deltoro of Dorchester

    •    7th Place - Isaiah Vculek of Meridian

    •    8th Place - Avery Drohman of Thayer Central

    •    9th Place - Ben Stoner of Fillmore Central

    •    10th Place - Sonny Sowles of Minden

1st Place Match

    •    Jesse Sauceda (Shelton) 13-1, Sr. over Alex Schademann (Fillmore Central) 33-3, Fr. (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match

    •    Miguel Jaimes (Wilber-Clatonia) 22-10, So. over Aiden Piel (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 5-4, So. (Fall 1:57)

5th Place Match

    •    Austen Forney (Southern) 11-12, Fr. over Angel Deltoro (Dorchester) 7-19, Sr. (Fall 0:56)

7th Place Match

    •    Isaiah Vculek (Meridian) 11-13, So. over Avery Drohman (Thayer Central) 8-14, Fr. (MD 17-9)

9th Place Match

    •    Ben Stoner (Fillmore Central) 6-14, Fr. over Sonny Sowles (Minden) 0-8, Fr. (Fall 1:41)

120

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Cyrus Wells of Anselmo-Merna

    •    2nd Place - Evan Smith of Minden

    •    3rd Place - Aidan Trowbridge of Fillmore Central

    •    4th Place - Cooper Casey of Thayer Central

    •    5th Place - Caden Trew of Red Cloud/Blue Hill

    •    6th Place - Lucas Beitler of Minden

    •    7th Place - Tucker Schmidt of Minden

    •    8th Place - Lilly Gomez of Red Cloud/Blue Hill

1st Place Match

    •    Cyrus Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 22-0, So. over Evan Smith (Minden) 25-10, So. (MD 11-0)

3rd Place Match

    •    Aidan Trowbridge (Fillmore Central) 21-6, So. over Cooper Casey (Thayer Central) 19-11, Jr. (Fall 2:57)

5th Place Match

    •    Caden Trew (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 10-17, Fr. over Lucas Beitler (Minden) 9-17, So. (Dec 11-10)

7th Place Match

    •    Tucker Schmidt (Minden) 6-16, Fr. over Lilly Gomez (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 3-19, So. (Dec 6-0)

126

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Doug Rainey of Southern

    •    2nd Place - Connor Wells of Anselmo-Merna

    •    3rd Place - Hunter Heath of Minden

    •    4th Place - Zaid Martinez of Tri County

    •    5th Place - Nathan Patak of Wilber-Clatonia

    •    6th Place - Lane Barton of Meridian

    •    7th Place - Sam Tourney of Shelton

    •    8th Place - Brenner McLaughlin of Thayer Central

    •    9th Place - Jesse Gruber of Minden

    •    10th Place - Zac Lee of Minden

    •    11th Place - Alex Brais of Minden

    •    12th Place - Colin Freeman of Republic County

    •    13th Place - Marcel Dyke of Republic County

    •    14th Place - Maverick Rhoten of Fillmore Central

1st Place Match

    •    Doug Rainey (Southern) 15-2, Jr. over Connor Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 20-6, Fr. (Dec 4-3)

3rd Place Match

    •    Hunter Heath (Minden) 27-8, Jr. over Zaid Martinez (Tri County) 15-10, So. (Fall 3:06)

5th Place Match

    •    Nathan Patak (Wilber-Clatonia) 23-3, Jr. over Lane Barton (Meridian) 20-5, Jr. (Dec 5-1)

7th Place Match

    •    Sam Tourney (Shelton) 18-11, Sr. over Brenner McLaughlin (Thayer Central) 6-4, So. (M. For.)

9th Place Match

    •    Jesse Gruber (Minden) 11-10, So. over Zac Lee (Minden) 5-18, So. (Dec 4-0)

11th Place Match

    •    Alex Brais (Minden) 11-16, Fr. over Colin Freeman (Republic County) 1-4, Fr. (Fall 1:37)

13th Place Match

    •    Marcel Dyke (Republic County) 4-3, Jr. over Maverick Rhoten (Fillmore Central) 1-14, Fr. (Fall 0:25)

15th Place Match

    •    () , . over () , . (Bye)

132

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Tommy Lokken of Wilber-Clatonia

    •    2nd Place - Caden Reedy of Tri County

    •    3rd Place - Brice Sasser of Republic County

    •    4th Place - Noah Monroe of Fillmore Central

    •    5th Place - Treyton Waldmeier of Thayer Central

    •    6th Place - Jon Brais of Minden

    •    7th Place - Riley Lambrecht of Red Cloud/Blue Hill

    •    8th Place - Marshall Baumbach of Superior

    •    9th Place - Brydon Sanders of Republic County

    •    10th Place - Tyler Lopez of Meridian

    •    11th Place - Gavin Eckstein of Superior

    •    12th Place - Tyson Zimmerman of Superior

1st Place Match

    •    Tommy Lokken (Wilber-Clatonia) 27-5, . over Caden Reedy (Tri County) 24-10, So. (MD 17-7)

3rd Place Match

    •    Brice Sasser (Republic County) 16-8, Fr. over Noah Monroe (Fillmore Central) 14-16, So. (Fall 4:55)

5th Place Match

    •    Treyton Waldmeier (Thayer Central) 18-11, So. over Jon Brais (Minden) 15-15, Fr. (Dec 11-8)

7th Place Match

    •    Riley Lambrecht (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 13-17, So. over Marshall Baumbach (Superior) 15-20, Jr. (Fall 4:47)

138

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Colby Homolka of Wilber-Clatonia

    •    2nd Place - Aiden Hinrichs of Fillmore Central

    •    3rd Place - Ethan Dack of Shelton

    •    4th Place - Justin Widler of Osborne

    •    5th Place - Gunnar Couture of Republic County

    •    6th Place - Zander Baker of Wilber-Clatonia

    •    7th Place - Zane Kreikemeier of Anselmo-Merna

    •    8th Place - Eric Iniguez of Minden

    •    9th Place - Jasper Birkestrand of Minden

    •    10th Place - Grant Lewandowski of Tri County

    •    11th Place - Izzic Paling of Fillmore Central

    •    12th Place - Jesus Nunez of Meridian

    •    13th Place - Brenden Jensen of Superior

    •    14th Place - Klayton Niles of Red Cloud/Blue Hill

    •    15th Place - Jordan Otto of Thayer Central

    •    16th Place - Brian Forke of Southern

1st Place Match

    •    Colby Homolka (Wilber-Clatonia) 27-3, So. over Aiden Hinrichs (Fillmore Central) 24-13, Fr. (Dec 7-1)

3rd Place Match

    •    Ethan Dack (Shelton) 15-12, Sr. over Justin Widler (Osborne) 5-20, Fr. (Dec 4-0)

5th Place Match

    •    Gunnar Couture (Republic County) 16-11, Jr. over Zander Baker (Wilber-Clatonia) 10-10, Fr. (MD 14-2)

7th Place Match

    •    Zane Kreikemeier (Anselmo-Merna) 15-17, So. over Eric Iniguez (Minden) 7-10, Sr. (Dec 2-0)

9th Place Match

    •    Jasper Birkestrand (Minden) 13-21, So. over Grant Lewandowski (Tri County) 9-16, So. (Fall 0:42)

11th Place Match

    •    Izzic Paling (Fillmore Central) 6-9, Fr. over Jesus Nunez (Meridian) 6-12, Fr. (Fall 1:49)

13th Place Match

    •    Brenden Jensen (Superior) 21-13, Sr. over Klayton Niles (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 3-18, Fr. (Fall 2:57)

15th Place Match

    •    Jordan Otto (Thayer Central) 4-13, Fr. over Brian Forke (Southern) 2-19, Fr. (Fall 3:54)

145

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Dominic Stewart of Thayer Central

    •    2nd Place - Connor Sonderup of Fullerton

    •    3rd Place - Cole Reedy of Tri County

    •    4th Place - Gage Fries of Minden

    •    5th Place - Brooks Armstrong of Red Cloud/Blue Hill

    •    6th Place - Leyton Mumm of Thayer Central

    •    7th Place - Conner Nun of Fillmore Central

    •    8th Place - Isaac Smith of Wilber-Clatonia

    •    9th Place - Gunnar Sheetz of Republic County

    •    10th Place - Mason King of Shelton

    •    11th Place - Joshua Shelly of Republic County

    •    12th Place - Hunter Reynolds of Republic County

    •    13th Place - Jacob Schnell of Superior

    •    14th Place - Wyatt Scheets of Meridian

    •    15th Place - Tyler Welch of Tri County

    •    16th Place - Isaac Hathaway of Superior

1st Place Match

    •    Dominic Stewart (Thayer Central) 28-5, Jr. over Connor Sonderup (Fullerton) 15-6, Sr. (Fall 1:08)

3rd Place Match

    •    Cole Reedy (Tri County) 29-3, Sr. over Gage Fries (Minden) 20-12, So. (Fall 0:13)

5th Place Match

    •    Brooks Armstrong (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 4-3, Fr. over Leyton Mumm (Thayer Central) 5-7, Jr. (MD 10-2)

7th Place Match

    •    Conner Nun (Fillmore Central) 19-19, Jr. over Isaac Smith (Wilber-Clatonia) 10-19, So. (Fall 4:42)

9th Place Match

    •    Gunnar Sheetz (Republic County) 5-5, So. over Mason King (Shelton) 8-11, Jr. (Fall 2:38)

11th Place Match

    •    Joshua Shelly (Republic County) 4-9, Fr. over Hunter Reynolds (Republic County) 1-4, So. (Fall 2:58)

13th Place Match

    •    Jacob Schnell (Superior) 11-9, Jr. over Wyatt Scheets (Meridian) 1-13, So. (Dec 9-4)

15th Place Match

    •    Tyler Welch (Tri County) 1-6, Fr. over Isaac Hathaway (Superior) 0-25, So. (Fall 0:56)

152

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Bailey Waltke of Tri County

    •    2nd Place - Alex Banuelos of Minden

    •    3rd Place - Tad Moldenhauer of Wilber-Clatonia

    •    4th Place - Castor Ruyle of Shelton

    •    5th Place - Sonny Scheets of Meridian

    •    6th Place - Bryan Baxter of Republic County

    •    7th Place - Hunter Lamore of Republic County

    •    8th Place - Henry Hergott of Thayer Central

1st Place Match

    •    Bailey Waltke (Tri County) 30-3, Sr. over Alex Banuelos (Minden) 30-7, Jr. (Dec 9-8)

3rd Place Match

    •    Tad Moldenhauer (Wilber-Clatonia) 20-9, Sr. over Castor Ruyle (Shelton) 19-12, Sr. (Dec 7-3)

5th Place Match

    •    Sonny Scheets (Meridian) 8-9, Sr. over Bryan Baxter (Republic County) 12-13, Fr. (Fall 0:54)

7th Place Match

    •    Hunter Lamore (Republic County) 2-7, Fr. over Henry Hergott (Thayer Central) 5-15, Fr. (Inj. 0:00)

160

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Jackson Feulner of Thayer Central

    •    2nd Place - Gavin Hinrichs of Fillmore Central

    •    3rd Place - Sawyer Kunc of Wilber-Clatonia

    •    4th Place - Eduardo Gonzalez of Minden

    •    5th Place - Buchannen Tietjen of Thayer Central

    •    6th Place - Cameron Delaney of Osborne

    •    7th Place - Dominic Smith of Tri County

    •    8th Place - James Kerns of Tri County

    •    9th Place - Cass McGinn of Anselmo-Merna

1st Place Match

    •    Jackson Feulner (Thayer Central) 14-0, Sr. over Gavin Hinrichs (Fillmore Central) 30-5, Sr. (Dec 2-1)

3rd Place Match

    •    Sawyer Kunc (Wilber-Clatonia) 19-2, So. over Eduardo Gonzalez (Minden) 23-6, Sr. (Fall 3:50)

5th Place Match

    •    Buchannen Tietjen (Thayer Central) 16-11, Jr. over Cameron Delaney (Osborne) 15-13, Sr. (Dec 11-5)

7th Place Match

    •    Dominic Smith (Tri County) 13-16, Sr. over James Kerns (Tri County) 1-6, Fr. (Fall 0:38)

9th Place Match

    •    Cass McGinn (Anselmo-Merna) 5-10, So. over () , . (Bye)

170

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Thomas Barnes of Fillmore Central

    •    2nd Place - Jaron Brown of Minden

    •    3rd Place - Gunner Mumford of Thayer Central

    •    4th Place - Hunter Green of Meridian

    •    5th Place - Chris Heise of Osborne

    •    6th Place - Edward Haverluck of Meridian

    •    7th Place - Kanin Baker of Tri County

    •    8th Place - Jack Hopkins of Tri County

    •    9th Place - Caleb Sharkey of Minden

    •    10th Place - Reece Payne of Red Cloud/Blue Hill

    •    11th Place - Josh Smith of Red Cloud/Blue Hill

    •    12th Place - Eric Anaya of Wilber-Clatonia

    •    13th Place - Stetson Showers of Republic County

1st Place Match

    •    Thomas Barnes (Fillmore Central) 28-8, So. over Jaron Brown (Minden) 22-10, Sr. (Fall 0:42)

3rd Place Match

    •    Gunner Mumford (Thayer Central) 20-11, Fr. over Hunter Green (Meridian) 13-8, Sr. (M. For.)

5th Place Match

    •    Chris Heise (Osborne) 14-13, Fr. over Edward Haverluck (Meridian) 13-13, Fr. (Fall 2:46)

7th Place Match

    •    Kanin Baker (Tri County) 7-9, So. over Jack Hopkins (Tri County) 2-7, Fr. (Fall 3:08)

9th Place Match

    •    Caleb Sharkey (Minden) 4-13, Fr. over Reece Payne (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 5-14, Fr. (Dec 9-8)

11th Place Match

    •    Josh Smith (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 1-9, Fr. over Eric Anaya (Wilber-Clatonia) 0-13, Fr. (Fall 0:51)

13th Place Match

    •    Stetson Showers (Republic County) 4-7, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

15th Place Match

    •    () , . over () , . (Bye)

182

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Brandon Beeson of Tri County

    •    2nd Place - Daulton Kuehn of Minden

    •    3rd Place - Cody Miller of Anselmo-Merna

    •    4th Place - Andrew Engle of Thayer Central

    •    5th Place - Lance Kaser of Osborne

    •    6th Place - Samuel McMillan of Anselmo-Merna

    •    7th Place - Juan Basulto of Southern

    •    8th Place - Zach Smith of Minden

    •    9th Place - Nathan Schram of Fillmore Central

1st Place Match

    •    Brandon Beeson (Tri County) 28-4, Jr. over Daulton Kuehn (Minden) 17-16, Fr. (Fall 1:06)

3rd Place Match

    •    Cody Miller (Anselmo-Merna) 14-15, So. over Andrew Engle (Thayer Central) 6-5, Jr. (M. For.)

5th Place Match

    •    Lance Kaser (Osborne) 11-17, Jr. over Samuel McMillan (Anselmo-Merna) 6-12, Fr. (Fall 4:20)

7th Place Match

    •    Juan Basulto (Southern) 4-16, So. over Zach Smith (Minden) 0-13, So. (Fall 4:16)

9th Place Match

    •    Nathan Schram (Fillmore Central) 7-20, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

195

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Wyatt Haverluck of Meridian

    •    2nd Place - Danny Hess of Tri County

    •    3rd Place - Corbin Hoit of Red Cloud/Blue Hill

    •    4th Place - Jordan Cole of Minden

    •    5th Place - Sid Miller of Anselmo-Merna

    •    6th Place - Ty Engel of Fullerton

    •    7th Place - Gage Lupkes of Minden

    •    8th Place - Jose Real of Dorchester

    •    9th Place - Mason Hefner of Wilber-Clatonia

1st Place Match

    •    Wyatt Haverluck (Meridian) 17-4, Sr. over Danny Hess (Tri County) 24-10, Jr. (MD 10-1)

3rd Place Match

    •    Corbin Hoit (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 18-7, Jr. over Jordan Cole (Minden) 14-13, Jr. (Fall 0:55)

5th Place Match

    •    Sid Miller (Anselmo-Merna) 16-12, Fr. over Ty Engel (Fullerton) 12-15, Jr. (Dec 3-0)

7th Place Match

    •    Gage Lupkes (Minden) 8-13, Sr. over Jose Real (Dorchester) 7-14, Jr. (Fall 2:03)

9th Place Match

    •    Mason Hefner (Wilber-Clatonia) 1-13, Jr. over () , . (Bye)

220

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Braden Klover of Southern

    •    2nd Place - Andrew Burnett of Anselmo-Merna

    •    3rd Place - Dallas Buss of Republic County

    •    4th Place - Brandon Siebolt of Tri County

    •    5th Place - Trevor Kvasnicka of Wilber-Clatonia

    •    6th Place - Cole Doremus of Shelton

    •    7th Place - Dahrran Cast of Thayer Central

    •    8th Place - John Hyde of Wilber-Clatonia

    •    9th Place - E. David Sanchez of Anselmo-Merna

    •    10th Place - Gavin Lupkes of Minden

1st Place Match

    •    Braden Klover (Southern) 18-6, Sr. over Andrew Burnett (Anselmo-Merna) 26-7, Jr. (Dec 12-5)

3rd Place Match

    •    Dallas Buss (Republic County) 14-4, Jr. over Brandon Siebolt (Tri County) 23-6, Sr. (M. For.)

5th Place Match

    •    Trevor Kvasnicka (Wilber-Clatonia) 16-15, Sr. over Cole Doremus (Shelton) 5-13, Sr. (Fall 3:43)

7th Place Match

    •    Dahrran Cast (Thayer Central) 14-12, Jr. over John Hyde (Wilber-Clatonia) 1-7, Sr. (Fall 2:40)

9th Place Match

    •    E. David Sanchez (Anselmo-Merna) 2-9, Fr. over Gavin Lupkes (Minden) 6-19, Fr. (Fall 0:57)

285

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Eric Escobar of Wilber-Clatonia

    •    2nd Place - Payton Christiancy of Superior

    •    3rd Place - Brant West Jr. of Fillmore Central

    •    4th Place - Zacharia Kerwood of Meridian

    •    5th Place - Zach Kuhn of Tri County

    •    6th Place - Aden Friesen of Tri County

    •    7th Place - Brody Fischer of Red Cloud/Blue Hill

    •    8th Place - Fernando Vazquez of Wilber-Clatonia

1st Place Match

    •    Eric Escobar (Wilber-Clatonia) 24-4, Sr. over Payton Christiancy (Superior) 25-8, So. (Fall 3:44)

3rd Place Match

    •    Brant West Jr. (Fillmore Central) 15-11, So. over Zacharia Kerwood (Meridian) 17-8, Sr. (Dec 4-3)

5th Place Match

    •    Zach Kuhn (Tri County) 9-18, Jr. over Aden Friesen (Tri County) 5-10, Fr. (Fall 0:46)

7th Place Match

    •    Brody Fischer (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 7-20, So. over Fernando Vazquez (Wilber-Clatonia) 0-12, So. (Fall 2:51)

