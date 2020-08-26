The Coyotes of Anselmo-Merna have been waiting since 1972 to make their triumphant return back to the state tournament in Lincoln. They were on the doorstep last season, finishing with a record of 20-11, but lost a stunner to Twin Loup in subdistricts.
Coach Katie Hoblyn is very excited about what is in store for this season with a good core of the varsity girls back. This includes starters Kaitlyn Jacquot, Claire Cooksley, Hadlee Safranek, Jaide Chandler, and Kirsten Myers.
“We have a lot of experience coming back this year,” Hoblyn said. “We look to build off of our 20-11 season.”
Last season Safranek had 206 kills upfront for the Coyotes and Chandler had 190.
Jacquote will also be important on the team as a blocker in the middle. She was second on the team last season with 34.
“We look to Jaide and Hadlee to be our go-to hitters and Kirsten for leadership,” Hoblyn said. “The keys to a successful season are focus and consistency. We need to be mentally tough to get through the uncertainties that are bound to come up this season.”
The one barrier the team will have to overcome is moving up a class this year. Last season they were D-2, and because of an increase in the number of girls the team has moved up to D-1.
Currently, they are in contention to be rated in Class D1 to start the season.
Anselmo-Merna is apart of the MNAC Conference for volleyball and has been to state only one time in the school’s history.
Key Players 2019 Stats:
Hadlee Safranek 206 Kills 213 Digs
Jaide Chandler 190 Kills 19 Blocks 29 Ace Serves 194 Digs
Kirsten Myers 69 Ace Serves 350 Digs
Kaitlyn Jacquot 81 Kills 34 Blocks
