The Ansley-Litchfield boys track team continues to improve on the season with another good performance put out at the Overton Invite. They finished second with 138 points, while Axtell was first with 155 points.
A big point scorer for the Spartans was the field events. Larson won the shot put with a 39'05, Jeff Cunningham won the triple jump with a mark of 38'08, and Hunter Arehart was the pole vault champion going 11'06.
Other area teams competing at the meet were Twin Loup, S-E-M, and the A-L girls.
Taking home three gold medals for the area was Carli Bailey from A-L. She won the 400 meter dash in a time of 1:01.89, the 100 meter hurdles in 47.47, and the 300 meter hurdles in 53.26.
Despite Carson Rohde not competing due to the Nebraska Track and Field Festival in Omaha, S-E-M was still able to win the boys' discus. It was Jayson Guthard who pulled out the gold with a toss of 23'09.
For more information on the Overton Invite, including coaches' comments check out the April 29 Custer County Chief.
