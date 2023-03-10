Ansley-Litchfield District Champions

Front row from left: Josh Lewis, Bentley Dehart, Lane Slocum, Kale Dowdy, Kolten Clay, Landon Schulte, Owen Cunningham and Chayton Jensen. Back row: Asst. Coach Lauren Fernau, Asst. Coach Garrod Fernau, Ashton Behmerwohld, Ryan Bailey, Michael Smith, Leyton Rohde, Luke Bailey, Zach Loy, Jacob Heapy and Head Coach Matt Drew.

Ansley-Litchfield earned the D1-8 district championship last week and advanced to the state tournament in Lincoln. Be sure to pick up a copy of the March 9 Chief to read more about their victory!

