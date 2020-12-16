The Spartan wrestling team had a successful day on Dec. 15 at the Axtell Wrestling Invite. Ansley-Litchfield was third with 96 points out of eight teams.
Picking up first place at the meet was 20-0, Kolby Larson, at 195 and 18-1 Cooper Slingsby at 182. Larson beat Hunter Oborny of Milford 7-3 in his championship match and Slingsby pinned Dallas Miller of Garden County in 0:53. Check out all the Spartan wrestling results below:
Team Scores: Milford 213, Kearney JV 122.5, Ansley-Litchfield 96, Garden County 95, Lexington JV 77, Axtell 56, Minden 44, and Hastings St. Cecilia 39.
106
Owen Hartman (11-8) placed 3rd and scored 7.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Owen Hartman (Ansley Litchfield) 11-8 won by fall over Logan Choquette (Minden) 2-5 (Fall 1:47)
- Round 2 - Owen Hartman (Ansley Litchfield) 11-8 won by fall over Chris Loyd (Garden County) 2-10 (Fall 0:57)
- Round 4 - Tavean Miller (Kearney JV) 4-2 won by fall over Owen Hartman (Ansley Litchfield) 11-8 (Fall 0:23)
- Round 5 - Ulices Caldera (Lexington JV) 7-1 won by decision over Owen Hartman (Ansley Litchfield) 11-8 (Dec 4-1)
138
Dillon Stark (8-10) placed 7th and scored 2.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Dillon Stark (Ansley Litchfield) 8-10 received a bye () (Bye)
- Round 2 - Angel Molina (Lexington JV) 1-5 won by decision over Dillon Stark (Ansley Litchfield) 8-10 (Dec 11-7)
- Round 3 - Jack Chapman (Milford) 12-2 won by fall over Dillon Stark (Ansley Litchfield) 8-10 (Fall 0:47)
- Consolation Bracket - Jon Brais (Minden) 4-2 won by fall over Dillon Stark (Ansley Litchfield) 8-10 (Fall 0:43)
- 7th Place Match - Dillon Stark (Ansley Litchfield) 8-10 received a bye () (Bye)
145
Chase Racicky (5-6) placed 3rd and scored 9.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Rian Green (Kearney JV) 3-3 won by decision over Chase Racicky (Ansley Litchfield) 5-6 (Dec 4-3)
- Round 2 - Chase Racicky (Ansley Litchfield) 5-6 won by fall over Quinn Bertrand (Axtell) 3-5 (Fall 5:50)
Round 3 - Trent Stauffer (Milford) 12-2 won by fall over Chase Racicky (Ansley Litchfield) 5-6 (Fall 0:55)
160
Collin Arehart (11-3) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Collin Arehart (Ansley Litchfield) 11-3 won by fall over Aiden Sovereign (Lexington JV) 1-4 (Fall 3:39)
- Round 2 - Collin Arehart (Ansley Litchfield) 11-3 won by fall over Isaiah Legates (Kearney JV) 3-2 (Fall 3:30)
- Round 3 - Collin Arehart (Ansley Litchfield) 11-3 won by decision over Gunner Roberson (Garden County) 8-7 (Dec 7-6)
- Championship Bracket - Collin Arehart (Ansley Litchfield) 11-3 won by fall over Gavin Cole (Ansley Litchfield) 10-7 (Fall 1:49)
1st Place Match - Carter Springer (Milford) 14-1 won by decision over Collin Arehart (Ansley Litchfield) 11-3 (Dec 8-3)
160
Gavin Cole (10-7) placed 4th.
- Round 1 - Gavin Cole (Ansley Litchfield) 10-7 won by fall over Tiffany Senff (Axtell) 3-13 (Fall 0:53)
- Round 2 - Gavin Cole (Ansley Litchfield) 10-7 won by fall over Logan Rethwisch (Garden County) 2-5 (Fall 3:15)
- Round 3 - Carter Springer (Milford) 14-1 won by fall over Gavin Cole (Ansley Litchfield) 10-7 (Fall 1:22)
- Championship Bracket - Collin Arehart (Ansley Litchfield) 11-3 won by fall over Gavin Cole (Ansley Litchfield) 10-7 (Fall 1:49)
- 3rd Place Match - Gunner Roberson (Garden County) 8-7 won by fall over Gavin Cole (Ansley Litchfield) 10-7 (Fall 1:30)
182
Cooper Slingsby (18-1) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Cooper Slingsby (Ansley Litchfield) 18-1 won by fall over Hunter Fredrickson (Minden) 1-4 (Fall 1:30)
- Round 2 - Cooper Slingsby (Ansley Litchfield) 18-1 won by fall over Trent Buescher (Kearney JV) 4-4 (Fall 0:25)
- Round 3 - Cooper Slingsby (Ansley Litchfield) 18-1 won by fall over Thomas Vance (Milford) 10-5 (Fall 1:32)
- Championship Bracket - Cooper Slingsby (Ansley Litchfield) 18-1 won by fall over Kaleb Senff (Axtell) 11-4 (Fall 1:02)
1st Place Match - Cooper Slingsby (Ansley Litchfield) 18-1 won by fall over Dallas Miller (Garden County) 12-3 (Fall 0:53)
195
Kaden Stunkel (4-6) placed 6th.
- Round 1 - Chesney Stanczyk (Garden County) 9-4 won by fall over Kaden Stunkel (Ansley Litchfield) 4-6 (Fall 0:22)
- Round 2 - Hunter Oborny (Milford) 13-3 won by fall over Kaden Stunkel (Ansley Litchfield) 4-6 (Fall 1:12)
- Round 3 - Kolby Larson (Ansley Litchfield) 20-0 won by fall over Kaden Stunkel (Ansley Litchfield) 4-6 (Fall 0:24)
- Round 4 - Jayden Young (Kearney JV) 1-4 won by fall over Kaden Stunkel (Ansley Litchfield) 4-6 (Fall 0:49)
- Round 5 - Ashton Hawkins (Axtell) 9-5 won by fall over Kaden Stunkel (Ansley Litchfield) 4-6 (Fall 0:37)
195
Kolby Larson (20-0) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Kolby Larson (Ansley Litchfield) 20-0 won by fall over Jayden Young (Kearney JV) 1-4 (Fall 0:10)
- Round 2 - Kolby Larson (Ansley Litchfield) 20-0 won by decision over Chesney Stanczyk (Garden County) 9-4 (Dec 6-3)
- Round 3 - Kolby Larson (Ansley Litchfield) 20-0 won by fall over Kaden Stunkel (Ansley Litchfield) 4-6 (Fall 0:24)
- Round 4 - Kolby Larson (Ansley Litchfield) 20-0 won by fall over Ashton Hawkins (Axtell) 9-5 (Fall 0:36)
- Round 5 - Kolby Larson (Ansley Litchfield) 20-0 won by decision over Hunter Oborny (Milford) 13-3 (Dec 7-3)
220
Gavin Barela (13-5) placed 3rd and scored 9.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Connor Pell (Hastings St. Cecilia ) 4-4 won by decision over Gavin Barela (Ansley Litchfield) 13-5 (Dec 5-3)
- Round 2 - Gavin Barela (Ansley Litchfield) 13-5 won by fall over Kaden Host (Kearney JV) 2-4 (Fall 3:30)
Round 3 - Lorenzo Temple (Milford) 9-3 won by fall over Gavin Barela (Ansley Litchfield) 13-5 (Fall 4:23)
285
Pacen Trent (5-6) placed 4th and scored 3.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Caleb Klein (Hastings St. Cecilia ) 7-4 won by fall over Pacen Trent (Ansley Litchfield) 5-6 (Fall 1:39)
- Round 2 - Trey Lyon (Milford) 3-5 won by fall over Pacen Trent (Ansley Litchfield) 5-6 (Fall 1:12)
- Round 4 - Pacen Trent (Ansley Litchfield) 5-6 won by fall over Nic Bendix (Minden) 0-4 (Fall 3:30)
- Round 5 - Brandon Moore (Kearney JV) 7-2 won by fall over Pacen Trent (Ansley Litchfield) 5-6 (Fall 0:32)
