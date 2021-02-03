Fort Kearney Invite
|1
|Amherst
|212.0
|2
|Ansley/Litchfield
|132.0
|3
|Hi-Line
|101.0
|4
|Elm Creek
|93.0
|5
|Axtell
|79.0
|6
|Overton
|52.0
|6
|Pleasanton
|52.0
|8
|Loomis/Bertrand
|48.0
|9
|Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
|45.5
|10
|Wilcox Hildreth
|21.0
Ansley-Litchfield
106
Owen Hartman (17-22) placed 1st and scored 25.0 team points.
Round 1 - Owen Hartman (Ansley/Litchfield) 17-22 won by fall over Jake Klotz (Hi-Line) 2-17 (Fall 3:24)
Round 2 - Owen Hartman (Ansley/Litchfield) 17-22 won by fall over Austin Kennicutt (Overton) 3-12 (Fall 3:01)
Round 3 - Owen Hartman (Ansley/Litchfield) 17-22 won by fall over Navarre Plagmann (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 11-19 (Fall 4:49)
126
David Lewis (14-20) placed 3rd and scored 12.0 team points.
Round 1 - Ian Hughes (Amherst) 22-13 won by fall over David Lewis (Ansley/Litchfield) 14-20 (Fall 1:36)
Round 2 - Koby Smith (Elm Creek) 22-3 won by tech fall over David Lewis (Ansley/Litchfield) 14-20 (TF-1.5 5:04 (17-2))
Round 3 - David Lewis (Ansley/Litchfield) 14-20 won by fall over Broden Dean (Hi-Line) 0-3 (Fall 5:18)
132
Dillon Stark (11-25) placed 4th and scored 4.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Dillon Stark (Ansley/Litchfield) 11-25 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - John Kenney (Loomis/Bertrand) 34-8 won by fall over Dillon Stark (Ansley/Litchfield) 11-25 (Fall 2:18)
Cons. Semi - Dillon Stark (Ansley/Litchfield) 11-25 received a bye () (Bye)
3rd Place Match - erik rojas (Elm Creek) 13-23 won by fall over Dillon Stark (Ansley/Litchfield) 11-25 (Fall 3:44)
138
Chase Racicky (19-17) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Clay Bohr (Loomis/Bertrand) 19-23 won by fall over Chase Racicky (Ansley/Litchfield) 19-17 (Fall 5:29)
Cons. Round 1 - Creyton Cumpston (Amherst) 19-23 won by fall over Chase Racicky (Ansley/Litchfield) 19-17 (Fall 2:29)
160
Collin Arehart (28-7) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Collin Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 28-7 won by fall over Tryston Edwards (Loomis/Bertrand) 6-27 (Fall 0:29)
Semifinal - Collin Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 28-7 won by fall over Jadeyn Kohl (Hi-Line) 21-15 (Fall 3:58)
1st Place Match - Josh Klingelhoefer (Amherst) 33-8 won by decision over Collin Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 28-7 (Dec 3-0)
170
Hunter Arehart (25-5) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Hunter Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 25-5 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Hunter Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 25-5 won by fall over Gavin Cole (Ansley/Litchfield) 18-17 (Fall 0:34)
1st Place Match - Conner Schutz (Hi-Line) 25-0 won by fall over Hunter Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 25-5 (Fall 2:45)
170
Gavin Cole (18-17) place is unknown.
Quarterfinal - Gavin Cole (Ansley/Litchfield) 18-17 won by fall over Gabe Trampe (Elm Creek) 6-27 (Fall 3:06)
Semifinal - Hunter Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 25-5 won by fall over Gavin Cole (Ansley/Litchfield) 18-17 (Fall 0:34)
Cons. Semi - Ashton Nichols (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 15-19 won by fall over Gavin Cole (Ansley/Litchfield) 18-17 (Fall 3:43)
182
Cooper Slingsby (33-4) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.
Round 1 - Cooper Slingsby (Ansley/Litchfield) 33-4 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 2 - Cooper Slingsby (Ansley/Litchfield) 33-4 won by decision over Chase Pawloski (Pleasanton) 1-3 (Dec 5-1)
Round 3 - Cooper Slingsby (Ansley/Litchfield) 33-4 won by fall over Brody Bogard (Amherst) 29-13 (Fall 1:29)
195
Kaden Stunkel (9-19) placed 4th and scored 7.0 team points.
Round 1 - Kolby Larson (Ansley/Litchfield) 42-2 won by fall over Kaden Stunkel (Ansley/Litchfield) 9-19 (Fall 0:38)
Round 2 - Riley Gallaway (Amherst) 28-11 won by fall over Kaden Stunkel (Ansley/Litchfield) 9-19 (Fall 1:19)
Round 3 - Ashton Hawkins (Axtell) 23-19 won by fall over Kaden Stunkel (Ansley/Litchfield) 9-19 (Fall 1:38)
195
Kolby Larson (42-2) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
Round 1 - Kolby Larson (Ansley/Litchfield) 42-2 won by fall over Kaden Stunkel (Ansley/Litchfield) 9-19 (Fall 0:38)
Round 2 - Kolby Larson (Ansley/Litchfield) 42-2 won by fall over Ashton Hawkins (Axtell) 23-19 (Fall 2:18)
Round 3 - Kolby Larson (Ansley/Litchfield) 42-2 won by major decision over Riley Gallaway (Amherst) 28-11 (MD 10-2)
220
Gavin Barela (28-14) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Gavin Barela (Ansley/Litchfield) 28-14 won by fall over Robert Richmond (Wilcox Hildreth) 5-14 (Fall 5:01)
Semifinal - Syrus Snow (Hi-Line) 19-12 won by fall over Gavin Barela (Ansley/Litchfield) 28-14 (Fall 4:14)
Cons. Semi - Grant Hawkins (Pleasanton) 17-16 won by fall over Gavin Barela (Ansley/Litchfield) 28-14 (Fall 2:20)
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
106
Navarre Plagmann (11-19) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Round 1 - Navarre Plagmann (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 11-19 won by fall over Austin Kennicutt (Overton) 3-12 (Fall 5:29)
Round 2 - Navarre Plagmann (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 11-19 won by fall over Jake Klotz (Hi-Line) 2-17 (Fall 0:45)
Round 3 - Owen Hartman (Ansley/Litchfield) 17-22 won by fall over Navarre Plagmann (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 11-19 (Fall 4:49)
138
Reece Jones (24-19) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 24-19 won by fall over Bryton Walz (Elm Creek) 8-9 (Fall 2:30)
Semifinal - Cinch Kiger (Overton) 31-15 won by major decision over Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 24-19 (MD 9-0)
Cons. Semi - Creyton Cumpston (Amherst) 19-23 won by major decision over Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 24-19 (MD 19-8)
145
Noah Bydlon (4-6) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Ayden Moore (Hi-Line) 13-18 won by fall over Noah Bydlon (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 4-6 (Fall 5:01)
Cons. Round 1 - Noah Bydlon (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 4-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Taaron Lavicky (Axtell) 29-15 won by fall over Noah Bydlon (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 4-6 (Fall 2:23)
170
Ashton Nichols (15-19) placed 4th and scored 10.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Luke Palmer (Amherst) 8-16 won by fall over Ashton Nichols (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 15-19 (Fall 1:58)
Cons. Round 1 - Ashton Nichols (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 15-19 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Ashton Nichols (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 15-19 won by fall over Gavin Cole (Ansley/Litchfield) 18-17 (Fall 3:43)
3rd Place Match - Luke Palmer (Amherst) 8-16 won by fall over Ashton Nichols (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 15-19 (Fall 2:01)
220
Aaron Hernandez (11-22) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Aaron Hernandez (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 11-22 won by decision over Grant Hawkins (Pleasanton) 17-16 (Dec 6-4)
Semifinal - Drew Bogard (Amherst) 22-6 won by fall over Aaron Hernandez (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 11-22 (Fall 1:41)
Cons. Semi - Robert Richmond (Wilcox Hildreth) 5-14 won by fall over Aaron Hernandez (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 11-22 (Fall 4:27)
285
Brendon Hall (25-15) placed 3rd and scored 11.5 team points.
Quarterfinal - Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 25-15 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - JySeann Pugh (Pleasanton) 22-12 won by fall over Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 25-15 (Fall 0:57)
Cons. Semi - Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 25-15 won by fall over Evan Niemeier (Hi-Line) 0-6 (Fall 1:53)
3rd Place Match - Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 25-15 won by tech fall over Carsen Reiners (Hi-Line) 2-2 (TF-1.5 3:00 (16-1)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.