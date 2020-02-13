Ansley/Litchfield hosted Loomis in girls and boys basketball Thursday night. The Lady Spartans played right with the Fort Kearny Conference Runner Up Lady Wolverines in the first quarter but struggled in the second quarter and was never able to catch up after that as they lost to Loomis 39-29. In boys, the Spartans jumped out to an early 16-7 lead and controlled the entire game against Loomis who was the #2 seed in the Fort Kearny Conference tournament last week. Loomis did make a run in the last part of the fourth quarter and came with in 3 points with 25 seconds left but the Spartans sealed the deal with free throws as they hung on for the 55-48 win. See the Feb. 20 Custer County Chief Sports edition for the story.

