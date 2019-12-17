The Ansley/Litchfield Spartans competed in the Battle Creek Duals Dec. 14 with Battle Creek, Crofton-Bloomfield, Oakland-Craig, Summerland and Tekamah-Herman. The Spartans won 4 out of their 5 duals with their only loss coming to Battle Creek 51-21. They beat Oakland-Craig 42-24, Crofton-Bloomfield 36-31, Summerland 39-36 and Tekamah-Herman 42-36.
Following are the results.
Spartans vs Battle Creek
285: Dahlas Zlomke (BACR) over Karter Moore (ANLI) (Fall 4:32) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Jaxson Hassler (BACR) over (ANLI) (For.) 120: Caden Meinke (BACR) over (ANLI) (For.) 126: Boston Reeves (BACR) over David Lewis (ANLI) (Fall 0:46) 132: Carter King (BACR) over Chase Racicky (ANLI) (Fall 6:00) 138: Owen Lade (BACR) over (ANLI) (For.) 145: Kobe Thompson (BACR) over (ANLI) (For.) 152: Korbyn Battershaw (BACR) over (ANLI) (For.) 160: Collin Arehart (ANLI) over Kaden Warneke (BACR) (Dec 4-3) 170: Hunter Arehart (ANLI) over Kase Thompson (BACR) (Fall 0:41) 182: Blake Racicky (ANLI) over Preston Henn (BACR) (Fall 0:30) 195: Kolby Larson (ANLI) over (BACR) (For.) 220: Jacob Ottis (BACR) over Zyruss Fauss (ANLI) (Dec 8-5)
Spartans vs Oakland-Craig
06: Double Forfeit 113: Trenton Arlt (OACR) over (ANLI) (For.) 120: Double Forfeit 126: David Lewis (ANLI) over (OACR) (For.) 132: Chase Racicky (ANLI) over (OACR) (For.) 138: Lucas Hilliard (OACR) over (ANLI) (For.) 145: Double Forfeit 152: Tavis Uhing (OACR) over (ANLI) (For.) 160: Collin Arehart (ANLI) over (OACR) (For.) 170: Hunter Arehart (ANLI) over (OACR) (For.) 182: Blake Racicky (ANLI) over (OACR) (For.) 195: Kolby Larson (ANLI) over Landon Hilliard (OACR) (Fall 0:29) 220: Laurence Brands (OACR) over Zyruss Fauss (ANLI) (Fall 1:48) 285: Karter Moore (ANLI) over (OACR) (For.)
Spartans vs Crofton-Bloomfield
120: Double Forfeit 126: David Lewis (ANLI) over (CRBL) (For.) 132: William Poppe (CRBL) over Chase Racicky (ANLI) (Fall 0:36) 138: Kodiak Suing (CRBL) over (ANLI) (For.) 145: Tyson Sauser (CRBL) over (ANLI) (For.) 152: Double Forfeit 160: Collin Arehart (ANLI) over (CRBL) (For.) 170: Hunter Arehart (ANLI) over Stran Sage (CRBL) (Fall 1:17) 182: Blake Racicky (ANLI) over Garret Buschkamp (CRBL) (Fall 1:04) 195: Kolby Larson (ANLI) over Ty Tramp (CRBL) (Fall 0:30) 220: Jared Janssen (CRBL) over Zyruss Fauss (ANLI) (Fall 2:26) 285: Karter Moore (ANLI) over Paxton Bartels (CRBL) (Fall 0:47) 106: Hudson Barger (CRBL) over (ANLI) (For.) 113: Double Forfeit
Spartans vs Summerland
220: Zyruss Fauss (ANLI) over Wyatt Chipps (SULA) (Fall 0:28) 285: Karter Moore (ANLI) over (SULA) (For.) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Alex Thiele (SULA) over (ANLI) (For.) 120: Eli Thiele (SULA) over (ANLI) (For.) 126: Rafe Grebin (SULA) over (ANLI) (For.) 132: Spencer Kester (SULA) over David Lewis (ANLI) (Fall 5:12) 138: Chase Racicky (ANLI) over (SULA) (For.) 145: James Kester (SULA) over (ANLI) (For.) 152: Kendrick Schroeder (SULA) over (ANLI) (For.) 160: Collin Arehart (ANLI) over Tyler Bellar (SULA) (Dec 7-1) 170: Hunter Arehart (ANLI) over David Arroyo (SULA) (Fall 0:28) 182: Blake Racicky (ANLI) over (SULA) (For.) 195: Kolby Larson (ANLI) over Colton Thiele (SULA) (Fall 2:51)
Spartans vs Tekamah-Herman
13: Marissa Burt (TEHE) over (ANLI) (For.) 120: Logan Burt (TEHE) over (ANLI) (For.) 126: Tony Braniff (TEHE) over David Lewis (ANLI) (Fall 5:34) 132: Chase Racicky (ANLI) over Wyatt Metzger (TEHE) (Fall 1:29) 138: Brady Braniff (TEHE) over (ANLI) (For.) 145: Lukus Braniff (TEHE) over (ANLI) (For.) 152: Kody Bitter (TEHE) over (ANLI) (For.) 160: Gavin Cole (ANLI) over (TEHE) (For.) 170: Hunter Arehart (ANLI) over Dawson Schram (TEHE) (Fall 0:16) 182: Blake Racicky (ANLI) over (TEHE) (For.) 195: Kolby Larson (ANLI) over (TEHE) (For.) 220: Zyruss Fauss (ANLI) over (TEHE) (For.) 285: Karter Moore (ANLI) over (TEHE) (For.) 106: Double Forfeit
