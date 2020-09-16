The Arcadia-Loup City Girls Gold team held their home invite on Tuesday Sept.15. In the meet, there were 22 individuals who competed. The Rebels scored as follows: 4th place, Makayla Silva with a score of 106; medaling and 10th, DeLynn Day with a score of 119; medaling and 14th place, Bailey Kuehl with a 121; medaling and 15th place, Cami Fulton with a 125 and coming in at 17th place was Kylie Jerabek with a score of 130.
As a team Arcadia-Loup City finished 3rd with 471 points. They will be dualing at the Broken Bow Country Club against the Indians on Sept.21 at 4:30 p.m.
