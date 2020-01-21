The Arcadia/Loup City wrestling team competed in the Plamer Invite Jan. 18. There were nine teams in all. Wood River won the championship with 187 points with Palmer as runner up with 159 points. Arcadia/Loup City finished the day in 4th place with 140 points.
Arcadia/Loup City had three wrestlers win their respective weight class. Tryon Calleroz won over Cailyb Weekley of Northwest JV by (Fall 2:53) at 152. Liam Heil won over Jacob Frank of York JV by (Fall 1:38) at 220. Jakob Jerabek won over Kristian Johnson of York JV by (Fall 0:11) at 285.
Following are the results of the invite.
106
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Riley Waddington of Wood River
• 2nd Place - Gavin Schrock of Palmer
• 3rd Place - Ty Greenland of Arcadia-Loup City
• 4th Place - Caleb Vokes of Northwest JV
• 5th Place - Clancy Martin of Northwest JV
• 6th Place - Gavin Eberly of Aurora JV
• 7th Place - Gavin Ruff of Northwest JV
• 8th Place - Koy Gieck of York JV
• 9th Place - Rahul Singh of Aurora JV
• 10th Place - Noah Eckstrom of Palmer
1st Place Match
• Riley Waddington (Wood River) 32-2, Fr. over Gavin Schrock (Palmer) 4-8, So. (Fall 0:24)
3rd Place Match
• Ty Greenland (Arcadia-Loup City) 7-11, Fr. over Caleb Vokes (Northwest JV) 8-6, Fr. (Fall 0:34)
5th Place Match
• Clancy Martin (Northwest JV) 7-5, Fr. over Gavin Eberly (Aurora JV) 12-10, So. (Fall 2:44)
7th Place Match
• Gavin Ruff (Northwest JV) 10-5, Fr. over Koy Gieck (York JV) 3-27, Fr. (Fall 0:47)
9th Place Match
• Rahul Singh (Aurora JV) 2-16, Sr. over Noah Eckstrom (Palmer) 0-13, So. (Fall 1:35)
113
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Kade Nolan of Grand Island JV
• 2nd Place - Jeremiah Arndt of Centura
• 3rd Place - Brendyn Wagner of Wood River
• 4th Place - Gabriel Sohrweid of Grand Island JV
• 5th Place - Rylan Cooley of Northwest JV
• 6th Place - Dravenn Nichelson of York JV
Round 1
• Jeremiah Arndt (Centura) 17-8, Jr. over Gabriel Sohrweid (Grand Island JV) 2-3, Fr. (Dec 7-4)
• Rylan Cooley (Northwest JV) 10-12, Fr. over Brendyn Wagner (Wood River) 6-15, So. (Dec 13-7)
• Kade Nolan (Grand Island JV) 14-18, Jr. over Dravenn Nichelson (York JV) 0-25, Fr. (Fall 1:11)
Round 2
• Jeremiah Arndt (Centura) 17-8, Jr. over Brendyn Wagner (Wood River) 6-15, So. (Dec 15-8)
• Rylan Cooley (Northwest JV) 10-12, Fr. over Dravenn Nichelson (York JV) 0-25, Fr. (Fall 4:43)
• Kade Nolan (Grand Island JV) 14-18, Jr. over Gabriel Sohrweid (Grand Island JV) 2-3, Fr. (Fall 0:40)
Round 3
• Jeremiah Arndt (Centura) 17-8, Jr. over Dravenn Nichelson (York JV) 0-25, Fr. (Fall 5:26)
• Kade Nolan (Grand Island JV) 14-18, Jr. over Rylan Cooley (Northwest JV) 10-12, Fr. (Fall 0:32)
• Brendyn Wagner (Wood River) 6-15, So. over Gabriel Sohrweid (Grand Island JV) 2-3, Fr. (Fall 3:48)
Round 4
• Kade Nolan (Grand Island JV) 14-18, Jr. over Jeremiah Arndt (Centura) 17-8, Jr. (TF-1.5 5:46 (20-4))
• Gabriel Sohrweid (Grand Island JV) 2-3, Fr. over Rylan Cooley (Northwest JV) 10-12, Fr. (Dec 9-4)
• Brendyn Wagner (Wood River) 6-15, So. over Dravenn Nichelson (York JV) 0-25, Fr. (Fall 0:12)
Round 5
• Jeremiah Arndt (Centura) 17-8, Jr. over Rylan Cooley (Northwest JV) 10-12, Fr. (Dec 10-4)
• Kade Nolan (Grand Island JV) 14-18, Jr. over Brendyn Wagner (Wood River) 6-15, So. (Fall 0:38)
• Gabriel Sohrweid (Grand Island JV) 2-3, Fr. over Dravenn Nichelson (York JV) 0-25, Fr. (Fall 1:08)
120
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Dylan Ancheta of Wood River
• 2nd Place - Mason Kuszak of Centura
• 3rd Place - Hadden Kuck of Palmer
• 4th Place - Jesus Rodriguez of York JV
• 5th Place - David Aguilar Galaviz of Grand Island JV
• 6th Place - Victor Castro of Wood River
• 7th Place - Kaden Reeves of Arcadia-Loup City
1st Place Match
• Dylan Ancheta (Wood River) 12-0, So. over Mason Kuszak (Centura) 20-8, So. (Fall 5:10)
3rd Place Match
• Hadden Kuck (Palmer) 7-10, Sr. over Jesus Rodriguez (York JV) 15-16, Jr. (Dec 8-3)
5th Place Match
• David Aguilar Galaviz (Grand Island JV) 2-2, Fr. over Victor Castro (Wood River) 7-21, Sr. (Fall 1:21)
7th Place Match
• Kaden Reeves (Arcadia-Loup City) 2-15, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
126
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Gavin Anderson of Centura
• 2nd Place - Dax Davis of Grand Island JV
• 3rd Place - Bo Pokorny of Central Valley
• 4th Place - McLain Adams of Centura
• 5th Place - Nate Tillman of Wood River
• 6th Place - Josias Sanchez of Grand Island JV
• 7th Place - Yasser Abdalla of Grand Island JV
1st Place Match
• Gavin Anderson (Centura) 16-10, So. over Dax Davis (Grand Island JV) 2-2, Jr. (Fall 1:15)
3rd Place Match
• Bo Pokorny (Central Valley) 13-13, Fr. over McLain Adams (Centura) 13-8, So. (Fall 2:50)
5th Place Match
• Nate Tillman (Wood River) 12-19, Fr. over Josias Sanchez (Grand Island JV) 1-3, Fr. (Dec 7-4)
7th Place Match
• Yasser Abdalla (Grand Island JV) 1-3, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
132
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Ruger Reimers of Palmer
• 2nd Place - Shaye Wood of Central Valley
• 3rd Place - Carson Thompson of Wood River
• 4th Place - Chase Stieb of Arcadia-Loup City
• 5th Place - Cole Reher of Grand Island JV
• 6th Place - Cristian Cortez of Grand Island JV
• 7th Place - Brendon Lange of Grand Island JV
• 8th Place - Grant Nielson of Palmer
• 9th Place - Sergio Hernandez of York JV
• 10th Place - Noah Melgoza of Centura
• 11th Place - Max Yendra of Northwest JV
1st Place Match
• Ruger Reimers (Palmer) 29-2, Jr. over Shaye Wood (Central Valley) 26-2, Sr. (SV-1 (Fall) 6:55)
3rd Place Match
• Carson Thompson (Wood River) 27-8, Jr. over Chase Stieb (Arcadia-Loup City) 19-9, So. (Fall 1:33)
5th Place Match
• Cole Reher (Grand Island JV) 3-2, Sr. over Cristian Cortez (Grand Island JV) 2-3, Fr. (Fall 1:52)
7th Place Match
• Brendon Lange (Grand Island JV) 2-3, Fr. over Grant Nielson (Palmer) 1-22, Fr. (Fall 3:14)
138
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Enrique Martinez of Central Valley
• 2nd Place - Alex Dzingle of Grand Island JV
• 3rd Place - Nick Brodigan of Wood River
• 4th Place - Garett Jensen of Palmer
• 5th Place - Andrew Merritt of Centura
Round 1
• Enrique Martinez (Central Valley) 21-2, Sr. over () , . (Bye)
• Garett Jensen (Palmer) 15-7, Sr. over Andrew Merritt (Centura) 1-12, Jr. (Fall 1:14)
• Alex Dzingle (Grand Island JV) 3-1, Fr. over Nick Brodigan (Wood River) 17-13, Jr. (Dec 7-4)
Round 2
• Enrique Martinez (Central Valley) 21-2, Sr. over Andrew Merritt (Centura) 1-12, Jr. (Fall 0:14)
• Alex Dzingle (Grand Island JV) 3-1, Fr. over Garett Jensen (Palmer) 15-7, Sr. (Dec 9-5)
• Nick Brodigan (Wood River) 17-13, Jr. over () , . (Bye)
Round 3
• Enrique Martinez (Central Valley) 21-2, Sr. over Alex Dzingle (Grand Island JV) 3-1, Fr. (Fall 1:12)
• Nick Brodigan (Wood River) 17-13, Jr. over Garett Jensen (Palmer) 15-7, Sr. (Dec 7-2)
• Andrew Merritt (Centura) 1-12, Jr. over () , . (Bye)
Round 4
• Enrique Martinez (Central Valley) 21-2, Sr. over Nick Brodigan (Wood River) 17-13, Jr. (Fall 1:42)
• Garett Jensen (Palmer) 15-7, Sr. over () , . (Bye)
• Alex Dzingle (Grand Island JV) 3-1, Fr. over Andrew Merritt (Centura) 1-12, Jr. (Fall 1:15)
Round 5
• Enrique Martinez (Central Valley) 21-2, Sr. over Garett Jensen (Palmer) 15-7, Sr. (Fall 3:55)
• Nick Brodigan (Wood River) 17-13, Jr. over Andrew Merritt (Centura) 1-12, Jr. (Fall 0:51)
• Alex Dzingle (Grand Island JV) 3-1, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
145
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Roy Guzman of Palmer
• 2nd Place - Luke Wright of Grand Island JV
• 3rd Place - Jack Sokol of Centura
• 4th Place - Bo Bushhousen of Northwest JV
• 5th Place - Trew Campos of Grand Island JV
• 6th Place - Ayden Briseno Miranda of Grand Island JV
• 7th Place - Cooper Grim of Grand Island JV
• 8th Place - Gunnar Lacey of Wood River
1st Place Match
• Roy Guzman (Palmer) 23-9, Sr. over Luke Wright (Grand Island JV) 3-2, So. (MD 13-3)
3rd Place Match
• Jack Sokol (Centura) 17-11, Jr. over Bo Bushhousen (Northwest JV) 8-12, Fr. (Dec 4-0)
5th Place Match
• Trew Campos (Grand Island JV) 3-2, Fr. over Ayden Briseno Miranda (Grand Island JV) 2-3, Fr. (Fall 2:18)
7th Place Match
• Cooper Grim (Grand Island JV) 1-4, Fr. over Gunnar Lacey (Wood River) 4-27, So. (Dec 7-1)
152
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Tryon Calleroz of Arcadia-Loup City
• 2nd Place - cailyb weekley of Northwest JV
• 3rd Place - Wyatt Thorp of Wood River
• 4th Place - Nolan Moorman of Northwest JV
• 5th Place - Leonardo Guzman of Palmer
• 6th Place - Zac Hovie of Northwest JV
• 7th Place - Adiel Ortega of Grand Island JV
• 8th Place - Eli Anson of Grand Island JV
• 9th Place - Dawson Lemburg of Palmer
1st Place Match
• Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia-Loup City) 20-5, Jr. over cailyb weekley (Northwest JV) 11-9, So. (Fall 2:53)
3rd Place Match
• Wyatt Thorp (Wood River) 12-21, So. over Nolan Moorman (Northwest JV) 10-7, Fr. (Fall 1:00)
5th Place Match
• Leonardo Guzman (Palmer) 4-20, Fr. over Zac Hovie (Northwest JV) 8-9, Fr. (Fall 2:32)
7th Place Match
• Adiel Ortega (Grand Island JV) 1-3, Jr. over Eli Anson (Grand Island JV) 1-4, Fr. (Fall 2:25)
9th Place Match
• Dawson Lemburg (Palmer) 0-13, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
160
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Chet Wichmann of Palmer
• 2nd Place - Lorenzo Molina of Grand Island JV
• 3rd Place - Gavin Jackson of Wood River
• 4th Place - Ansol Metteer of Northwest JV
Round 1
• Chet Wichmann (Palmer) 21-6, Jr. over Lorenzo Molina (Grand Island JV) 2-1, Jr. (Fall 1:46)
• Gavin Jackson (Wood River) 11-18, Sr. over Ansol Metteer (Northwest JV) 6-11, Fr. (Fall 0:48)
Round 2
• Chet Wichmann (Palmer) 21-6, Jr. over Gavin Jackson (Wood River) 11-18, Sr. (Fall 2:11)
• Lorenzo Molina (Grand Island JV) 2-1, Jr. over Ansol Metteer (Northwest JV) 6-11, Fr. (TF-1.5 6:00 (17-0))
Round 3
• Chet Wichmann (Palmer) 21-6, Jr. over Ansol Metteer (Northwest JV) 6-11, Fr. (Fall 1:01)
• Lorenzo Molina (Grand Island JV) 2-1, Jr. over Gavin Jackson (Wood River) 11-18, Sr. (MD 11-2)
170
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Gunner Reimers of Palmer
• 2nd Place - Ethan Krzycki of Arcadia-Loup City
• 3rd Place - Carl Bjerring of Aurora JV
• 4th Place - Hezi Reyes of Wood River
• 5th Place - Carter Culotta of York JV
• 6th Place - Joseph Wallick of York JV
Round 1
• Gunner Reimers (Palmer) 23-8, So. over Joseph Wallick (York JV) 3-25, Fr. (Fall 1:05)
• Ethan Krzycki (Arcadia-Loup City) 19-10, Jr. over Carter Culotta (York JV) 4-8, Fr. (Fall 0:12)
• Carl Bjerring (Aurora JV) 11-11, Sr. over Hezi Reyes (Wood River) 4-11, So. (Fall 0:24)
Round 2
• Gunner Reimers (Palmer) 23-8, So. over Carter Culotta (York JV) 4-8, Fr. (Fall 0:57)
• Ethan Krzycki (Arcadia-Loup City) 19-10, Jr. over Hezi Reyes (Wood River) 4-11, So. (Fall 3:14)
• Carl Bjerring (Aurora JV) 11-11, Sr. over Joseph Wallick (York JV) 3-25, Fr. (Fall 0:31)
Round 3
• Gunner Reimers (Palmer) 23-8, So. over Hezi Reyes (Wood River) 4-11, So. (Fall 0:41)
• Ethan Krzycki (Arcadia-Loup City) 19-10, Jr. over Carl Bjerring (Aurora JV) 11-11, Sr. (Fall 5:26)
• Carter Culotta (York JV) 4-8, Fr. over Joseph Wallick (York JV) 3-25, Fr. (Fall 2:30)
Round 4
• Gunner Reimers (Palmer) 23-8, So. over Carl Bjerring (Aurora JV) 11-11, Sr. (Fall 0:46)
• Ethan Krzycki (Arcadia-Loup City) 19-10, Jr. over Joseph Wallick (York JV) 3-25, Fr. (Fall 0:24)
• Hezi Reyes (Wood River) 4-11, So. over Carter Culotta (York JV) 4-8, Fr. (Fall 3:19)
Round 5
• Gunner Reimers (Palmer) 23-8, So. over Ethan Krzycki (Arcadia-Loup City) 19-10, Jr. (Fall 1:30)
• Carl Bjerring (Aurora JV) 11-11, Sr. over Carter Culotta (York JV) 4-8, Fr. (Fall 0:39)
• Hezi Reyes (Wood River) 4-11, So. over Joseph Wallick (York JV) 3-25, Fr. (Fall 0:14)
182
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Eli English of Wood River
• 2nd Place - Trenton Arndt of York JV
• 3rd Place - Alex Cavazos of Grand Island JV
• 4th Place - Jonathan Ruvalcaba of Palmer
Round 1
• Eli English (Wood River) 22-9, Jr. over Alex Cavazos (Grand Island JV) 1-2, Fr. (MD 14-5)
• Trenton Arndt (York JV) 13-12, Jr. over Jonathan Ruvalcaba (Palmer) 3-13, Fr. (Fall 0:49)
Round 2
• Eli English (Wood River) 22-9, Jr. over Jonathan Ruvalcaba (Palmer) 3-13, Fr. (Fall 1:07)
• Trenton Arndt (York JV) 13-12, Jr. over Alex Cavazos (Grand Island JV) 1-2, Fr. (Dec 6-1)
Round 3
• Eli English (Wood River) 22-9, Jr. over Trenton Arndt (York JV) 13-12, Jr. (Fall 3:14)
• Alex Cavazos (Grand Island JV) 1-2, Fr. over Jonathan Ruvalcaba (Palmer) 3-13, Fr. (Fall 0:31)
195
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Colin Hurley of Wood River
• 2nd Place - Cameron Russell of Arcadia-Loup City
• 3rd Place - Xzavior Starr of York JV
• 4th Place - Skylar Wood of Grand Island JV
• 5th Place - Jose Trejo of Grand Island JV
• 6th Place - Ethan Mead of Wood River
Round 1
• Colin Hurley (Wood River) 26-10, Sr. over Jose Trejo (Grand Island JV) 1-4, Jr. (Fall 0:48)
• Xzavior Starr (York JV) 11-12, Sr. over Ethan Mead (Wood River) 0-7, Jr. (Fall 1:42)
• Cameron Russell (Arcadia-Loup City) 7-13, So. over Skylar Wood (Grand Island JV) 2-3, Fr. (Dec 4-0)
Round 2
• Colin Hurley (Wood River) 26-10, Sr. over Ethan Mead (Wood River) 0-7, Jr. (Fall 1:37)
• Xzavior Starr (York JV) 11-12, Sr. over Skylar Wood (Grand Island JV) 2-3, Fr. (Fall 5:10)
• Cameron Russell (Arcadia-Loup City) 7-13, So. over Jose Trejo (Grand Island JV) 1-4, Jr. (Fall 0:43)
Round 3
• Colin Hurley (Wood River) 26-10, Sr. over Skylar Wood (Grand Island JV) 2-3, Fr. (Fall 1:13)
• Cameron Russell (Arcadia-Loup City) 7-13, So. over Xzavior Starr (York JV) 11-12, Sr. (Fall 1:57)
• Jose Trejo (Grand Island JV) 1-4, Jr. over Ethan Mead (Wood River) 0-7, Jr. (Fall 2:50)
Round 4
• Colin Hurley (Wood River) 26-10, Sr. over Cameron Russell (Arcadia-Loup City) 7-13, So. (Fall 2:41)
• Xzavior Starr (York JV) 11-12, Sr. over Jose Trejo (Grand Island JV) 1-4, Jr. (Fall 1:46)
• Skylar Wood (Grand Island JV) 2-3, Fr. over Ethan Mead (Wood River) 0-7, Jr. (Fall 0:47)
Round 5
• Colin Hurley (Wood River) 26-10, Sr. over Xzavior Starr (York JV) 11-12, Sr. (Fall 1:14)
• Cameron Russell (Arcadia-Loup City) 7-13, So. over Ethan Mead (Wood River) 0-7, Jr. (Fall 0:40)
• Skylar Wood (Grand Island JV) 2-3, Fr. over Jose Trejo (Grand Island JV) 1-4, Jr. (Fall 0:22)
220
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Liam Heil of Arcadia-Loup City
• 2nd Place - Jamie Cortez of Grand Island JV
• 3rd Place - Jacob Frink of York JV
• 4th Place - Luke Heil of Arcadia-Loup City
Round 1
• Jamie Cortez (Grand Island JV) 2-1, Sr. over Jacob Frink (York JV) 16-14, So. (Fall 4:39)
• Liam Heil (Arcadia-Loup City) 12-9, Jr. over Luke Heil (Arcadia-Loup City) 0-9, Fr. (Fall 0:14)
Round 2
• Jacob Frink (York JV) 16-14, So. over Luke Heil (Arcadia-Loup City) 0-9, Fr. (Fall 1:52)
• Liam Heil (Arcadia-Loup City) 12-9, Jr. over Jamie Cortez (Grand Island JV) 2-1, Sr. (Fall 2:21)
Round 3
• Liam Heil (Arcadia-Loup City) 12-9, Jr. over Jacob Frink (York JV) 16-14, So. (Fall 1:38)
• Jamie Cortez (Grand Island JV) 2-1, Sr. over Luke Heil (Arcadia-Loup City) 0-9, Fr. (Fall 1:39)
285
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Jakob Jerabek of Arcadia-Loup City
• 2nd Place - Damien Tesarek of York JV
• 3rd Place - Adam Aparcio of Northwest JV
• 4th Place - Kristian Johnson of York JV
Round 1
• Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia-Loup City) 23-1, Sr. over Damien Tesarek (York JV) 4-19, Fr. (Fall 0:24)
• Adam Aparcio (Northwest JV) 3-14, Fr. over Kristian Johnson (York JV) 3-11, So. (Fall 2:00)
Round 2
• Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia-Loup City) 23-1, Sr. over Adam Aparcio (Northwest JV) 3-14, Fr. (Fall 0:22)
• Damien Tesarek (York JV) 4-19, Fr. over Kristian Johnson (York JV) 3-11, So. (Fall 1:01)
Round 3
• Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia-Loup City) 23-1, Sr. over Kristian Johnson (York JV) 3-11, So. (Fall 0:11)
• Damien Tesarek (York JV) 4-19, Fr. over Adam Aparcio (Northwest JV) 3-14, Fr. (Dec 5-4)
