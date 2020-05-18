Football is back

The Nebraska Eight Man Football Association announced over the weekend that they will play the Sertoma Eight-Man All-Star game this summer. The original date was scheduled for June 20, but has now been pushed back till July 16th at 6:00 p.m. at Hastings College. The organization released a statement over the that said, "we all know, our current climate is very fluid and that further changes may occur."

