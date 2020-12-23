It's been no secret that this fall sports season has been nothing short of magical for the area sports teams. With two volleyball teams qualifying for state, and Sandhills-Thedford finishing Runner-Up in D2 in football, we were bound to have some athletes recognized with all-state honors.
This is exactly what happened as Samantha Moore of Mullen earned a Second-team all-state nod in Class D2, and Kya Scott of Broken Bow in Class C1, both at the hitter position.
Four different S-T players were selected as First-team all-state football this year. Two players on offense and two on defense.
Earning a spot at the running back position was Junior Dane Pokorny. He was a big piece to the Knight's deep playoff run after Trae Hickman suffered a season-ending injury midway through the year.
Senior Brayton Branic was also selected for the offensive team as an offensive lineman.
On the defensive side of the ball, junior Reece Zutavern was picked as one of the best defensive backs in the class, and Reed McFadden earned honors at the athletic position, essentially meaning he could do a little bit of everything on the field on defense.
Check out the Dec. 31 edition of the Custer County Chief for more information on the honor these athletes received and photos.
