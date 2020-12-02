The D2-9 All-District Football team was announced this week and numerous area athletes topped the list. The team bring home the most selections was the D2 State Football Runner-Ups Sandhills-Thedford. 15 different players had their names placed on the list for the Knights, followed by ten for Ansley-Litchfield, six for Twin Loup, and three for South Loup. A complete list of the athletes and their honors can be found below.

2020 D2-9 All-District Football Team

First Team Offense

Dane Pokorny- S-T, Quade Young- Twin Loup, Tycen Bailey- A-L, Jaxon Fancher- Twin Loup.

First Team Defense

Drew McIntosh- S-T, Lan Wilde- S-T, Reed McFadden- S-T, Reece Zutavern-S-T, Seth Scranton- S-T, Matt Dailey- S-T, Brayden Guggenmos- S-T, Trae Hickman- S-T.

Second Team Offense

Grant Ahlstrom- S-T, Cooper Slingsby- A-L, Hunter Arehart- A-L, Garrison Fernau- A-L, Weston Reineke- T-L, Jackson Henry- A-L.

Second Team Defense

Andrew Furrow- S-T, Kade Bottorf- Twin Loup, Dalton Kunkee- South Loup, Kolby Larson- A-L.

Honorable Mention

Sam Cool- South Loup, Shawn Quandt- Twin Loup, Tyson Stengel- S-T, Leyton Rohde- A-L, Sam Loy- A-L, Jake Halstead- South Loup, Nekoda Essman- Twin Loup, Kaden Haake- S-T, Karter Moore- A-L, Kaden Holm- A-L.

Recommended for you