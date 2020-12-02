The D2-9 All-District Football team was announced this week and numerous area athletes topped the list. The team bring home the most selections was the D2 State Football Runner-Ups Sandhills-Thedford. 15 different players had their names placed on the list for the Knights, followed by ten for Ansley-Litchfield, six for Twin Loup, and three for South Loup. A complete list of the athletes and their honors can be found below.
2020 D2-9 All-District Football Team
First Team Offense
Dane Pokorny- S-T, Quade Young- Twin Loup, Tycen Bailey- A-L, Jaxon Fancher- Twin Loup.
First Team Defense
Drew McIntosh- S-T, Lan Wilde- S-T, Reed McFadden- S-T, Reece Zutavern-S-T, Seth Scranton- S-T, Matt Dailey- S-T, Brayden Guggenmos- S-T, Trae Hickman- S-T.
Second Team Offense
Grant Ahlstrom- S-T, Cooper Slingsby- A-L, Hunter Arehart- A-L, Garrison Fernau- A-L, Weston Reineke- T-L, Jackson Henry- A-L.
Second Team Defense
Andrew Furrow- S-T, Kade Bottorf- Twin Loup, Dalton Kunkee- South Loup, Kolby Larson- A-L.
Honorable Mention
Sam Cool- South Loup, Shawn Quandt- Twin Loup, Tyson Stengel- S-T, Leyton Rohde- A-L, Sam Loy- A-L, Jake Halstead- South Loup, Nekoda Essman- Twin Loup, Kaden Haake- S-T, Karter Moore- A-L, Kaden Holm- A-L.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.