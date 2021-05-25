The Nebraska High School Rodeo was a little bit closer to home for the area athletes this last week, with rodeos taking place in Thedford on May 22 and Stapleton on May 23. Leading the way was Brody McAbee of Ansley who scored wins on both days in the Saddle Bronc Competition.
In Thedford, he won with a score of 79 points, and then he won with a score of 76 in Stapleton on Sunday. McAbee currently leads the event for the year with 129 points.
At the Thedford Rodeo, Emily Leach of Dunning was able to crack the top five in barrel racing. She finished in a time of 17.920 which scored her eight points and a third-place finish overall.
The next day Madison Mills of Eddyville was able to win the event by one-tenth of a second over Kinley Crow of Hershey. Her winning time was 16.940.
In the boys cutting competition, Cody Miller of Broken Bow got two top-five finishes in the event. He got third at both rodeos, with a score of 71.5 in Thedford and a 142 in Stapleton.
Hayden Jennings of Seneca finished in a tie for first place in Stapleton with a score of 143. He and Trey Vance of Inavale both got 9.50 points.
Earning a second-place finish in breakaway roping at the Stapleton Rodeo was Lillian Fletcher of Arnold. She was able to tie down her calf in a time of 3.300.
At the Thedford Rodeo, nobody was able to ride the bull long enough to register a score in the event from the area. That changed the next day in Stapleton when Slate Micheel of Sargent got third place with a score of 59 points.
Emma Pearson of Broken Bow finished with a nice weekend in girls cutting, earning fourth place in Thedford with a score of 69 and third in Stapleton by registering a 142. She was also able to win the pole bending competition in Thedford with a time of 21.104.
Hot on her track in pole bending in Thedford was Brooke McCully of Mullen, Sydney Fletcher of Arnold, and Taci Flinn of Arcadia. McCully was second in a time of 21.815, Fletcher was third recording a 21.954, and Flinn finished in fifth with a time of 22.067.
In the goat tying competition, Ally Micheel of Sargent was the only area athlete to crack the top five on the weekend. She did that in Thedford, where she got fifth with a time of 9.760.
Dane Pokorney of Stapleton was able to make the town where he goes to school proud, by finishing first in Steer Wrestling in Thedford. He won by wrestling his steer to the ground in a time of 4.370.
Also finishing in the top five in the competition in Thedford was Dawson Doggett of Stapleton. He ended with a time of 7.340.
In team roping, the area was able to grab the top two spots at the Thedford Rodeo. Winning was Trace Travnicek of Minitare and Trey Garey of Broken Bow in a time of 7.660 and second place went to Matthew Miller of Callaway and Cody Miller of Broken Bow in a time of 7.730.
The Miller duo also took second in Stapleton with a time of 8.090 and finishing third was Dalton Kunkee of Lexington and Sid Miller of Merna in a time of 9.910.
The last individual champion from the weekend was Matthew Miller of Callaway in tie-down roping. He finished first in Stapleton with a time of 10.580.
Next week the cowboys and cowgirls will be competing in Atkinson on May 29 and in Valentine on May 30.
Stats from the Thedford High School Rodeo- https://www.hsrodeo-nebraska.com/rgn1rod390.htm
Stats from the Stapleton High School Rodeo- https://www.hsrodeo-nebraska.com/rgn1rod391.htm
