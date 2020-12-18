There were only two schools in action on Dec. 15 for the area. They were the Ansley-Litchfield boys and girls basketball teams that were on the road at Axtell and then the Mullen Wrestling team had a home dual with Sandhills Valley. The Spartan boys defeated the Wildcats by a final of 62-41 and the girl's team lost 36-25.
The Bronco wrestling squad won their home dual with Sandhills Valley by a final of 51-12. Mullen won every weight class in the dual expect two.
Both the Ansley-Litchfield basketball teams and Mullen will be back in action today. The Spartans are participating in the S-E-M Holiday Tournament Friday and Saturday and the Broncos travel to Ansley Friday for a quadrangular with Ansley-Litchfield, Twin Loup, and Overton.
138
Kyle Durfee (Mullen) over Conner Weekly (Sandhills Valley) (Fall 1:29)
6
0
145
Isabelle Zuniga (Sandhills Valley) over Unknown (For.)
0
6
152
James Kessler (Mullen) over Camron White (Sandhills Valley) (Dec 11-9)
3
0
160
Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) over Unknown (For.)
6
0
170
Sean Simonson (Mullen) over Unknown (For.)
6
0
182
Owen Thorberg (Mullen) over Unknown (For.)
6
0
195
Double Forfeit
0
0
220
Double Forfeit
0
0
285
Isaac Welch (Mullen) over Kaden Blake (Sandhills Valley) (Fall 0:28)
6
0
106
Carter Haesler (Mullen) over Unknown (For.)
6
0
113
Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) over Unknown (For.)
6
0
120
Dayton Gipe (Sandhills Valley) over Eli Paxton (Mullen) (Fall 0:35)
0
6
126
Chase Gracey (Mullen) over Braden Powell (Sandhills Valley) (Fall 1:59)
6
0
132
Double Forfeit
0
0
Team Score:
51
12
