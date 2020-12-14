The Broken Bow basketball teams were able to sweep a double header at home with Minden on Dec. 12, 2020, by beating the Whippets 61-38 in the boys game and 49-34 in the girls game. The leading scorer in the boys game was Keegan Baxter with 18 points and Kailyn Scott led the girls with 21 points. The rest of the area scores are listed below:
Area Girls Scores
Broken Bow def. Minden 49-34
Pleasanton def. South Loup 66-24
Aracadia-Loup City def. Central Valley 34-33
North Central def. Sandhills-Thedford 60-13
Twin Loup def. Brady 58-32
Mullen def. Maxwell 52-22
S-E-M def. Red Cloud 36-16
Elm Creek def. Ansley-Litchfield 66-33
Area Boys Scores
Broken Bow def. Minden 61-38
Pleasanton def. South Loup
Arcadia-Loup City def. Central Valley 63-51
Sandhills-Thedford def. North Central 53-50
Brady def. Twin Loup 70-60
Maxwell def. Mullen 42-21
S-E-M def. Red Cloud 58-32
Ansley-Litchfield def. Elm Creek 66-48.
