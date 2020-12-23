To start the holiday break off, many area basketball teams were in action on Dec. 21 and Dec. 22 playing their final games before the NSAA moratorium. Both Anselmo-Merna and South Loup competed in holiday tournaments on the two days. The Bobcats were at the Maxwell holiday tourney and the Coyotes traveled down to Pleasanton.
The South Loup girls basketball team finished as champions of their tournament after knocking off Maxwell 56-34 and Brady 58-12. The Bobcat boys were also 2-0, beating Maxwell 55-52, and then Sandhills Valley 58-54.
At the Pleasanton holiday tourney, the Anselmo-Merna girls got a tough draw with D1 No. 1 Pleasanton right out of the gate. The Coyotes were no match as they lost 66-38.
They were able to rebound from that game and defeated Cambridge 58-21 the next day.
On the boy's side, Anselmo-Merna lost to 7-2 Pleasanton 59-47. In the third-place game, the Coyotes picked up their first win this season by defeating Cambridge 58-21.
Here is a list of all the area scores from the past two days of action:
12/21 Girls Scores
Mullen 52, Garden County 13
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 56, Maxwell 34
Pleasanton 66, Anselmo-Merna 38
12/21 Boys Scores
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 55, Maxwell 52
Mullen 67, Garden County 35
Pleasanton 59, Anselmo-Merna 47
12/22 Girls Scores
Anselmo-Merna 58, Cambridge 21
Burwell 31, Twin Loup 22
Loomis 61, Ansley-Litchfield 50
Maywood-Hayes Center 42, Mullen 40
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 58, Brady 12
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 33, Franklin 26
12/22 Boys Scores
Anselmo-Merna 57, Cambridge 37
Burwell 70, Twin Loup 35
Loomis 67, Ansley-Litchfield 58
Mullen 61, Maywood-Hayes Center 39
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 58, Sandhills Valley 54
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 51, Franklin 47
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.