Basketball

To start the holiday break off, many area basketball teams were in action on Dec. 21 and Dec. 22 playing their final games before the NSAA moratorium. Both Anselmo-Merna and South Loup competed in holiday tournaments on the two days. The Bobcats were at the Maxwell holiday tourney and the Coyotes traveled down to Pleasanton.

The South Loup girls basketball team finished as champions of their tournament after knocking off Maxwell 56-34 and Brady 58-12. The Bobcat boys were also 2-0, beating Maxwell 55-52, and then Sandhills Valley 58-54.

At the Pleasanton holiday tourney, the Anselmo-Merna girls got a tough draw with D1 No. 1 Pleasanton right out of the gate. The Coyotes were no match as they lost 66-38.

They were able to rebound from that game and defeated Cambridge 58-21 the next day.

On the boy's side, Anselmo-Merna lost to 7-2 Pleasanton 59-47. In the third-place game, the Coyotes picked up their first win this season by defeating Cambridge 58-21.

Here is a list of all the area scores from the past two days of action:

12/21 Girls Scores

Mullen 52, Garden County 13

South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 56, Maxwell 34

Pleasanton 66, Anselmo-Merna 38

12/21 Boys Scores

South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 55, Maxwell 52

Mullen 67, Garden County 35

Pleasanton 59, Anselmo-Merna 47

12/22 Girls Scores

Anselmo-Merna 58, Cambridge 21

Burwell 31, Twin Loup 22

Loomis 61, Ansley-Litchfield 50

Maywood-Hayes Center 42, Mullen 40

South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 58, Brady 12

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 33, Franklin 26

12/22 Boys Scores

Anselmo-Merna 57, Cambridge 37

Burwell 70, Twin Loup 35

Loomis 67, Ansley-Litchfield 58

Mullen 61, Maywood-Hayes Center 39

South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 58, Sandhills Valley 54

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 51, Franklin 47

Recommended for you