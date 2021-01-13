The South Loup Girls Basketball team could not be stopped in a 64-39 win vs D2 No. 8 S-E-M on Jan. 12 in Callaway. The Bobcats shot the lights out of the gym knocking down 11-25 three-pointers (44%) and 22-55 shots (40%).
It was a ten-point lead at 28-18 at the half, but a 23-10 run in the third quarter slammed the door shut on the game.
Leading South Loup in scoring was Megan Donegan with 19 points and Ava Pandorf with 14 points. The Mustangs were paced by Mikah O'Neill with 15 points and Abbie Rohde with nine points.
Check out a full story on the game with photos in the Jan. 21 edition of the Custer County Chief. Here are the rest of the scores from the area:
Girls Basketball Scores 1/12
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 64, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 39
Mullen 57, North Platte St. Patrick's 53
Boys Basketball Scores 1/12
Shelton 55, Arcadia/Loup City 45
Mullen 52, North Platte St. Patrick's 49
