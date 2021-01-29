The semifinals of the MNAC Tournament were held at North Platte Community College on Jan. 28.
One of the best games of the day came in the first matchup between the South Loup and D1 No. 6 Anselmo-Merna girls basketball teams. It came down to the end, but the Bobcats prevailed 46-42.
Early on both teams went back and forth. Shaylyn Safranek knocked down a 3-foot jumper for the Coyotes and then Jadyn Bubak got a layup to go to give the Bobcats a 19-17 lead at the end of the first.
In the middle part of the game, it was A-M who clamped down and took the lead thanks to a 20-15 run throughout the second and third quarters.
Early in the fourth, the Bobcats reclaimed the lead at 38-37 with a basket inside by Landyn Cole off an assist from Ava Pandorf. From there, South Loup never looked back punching their ticket to the MNAC Girls Championship Game once again.
Pandorf for the Bobcats and Kaitlyn Jacquot for the Coyotes led their teams with 15 points apiece.
Check out the rest of the scores from around the area from Jan. 28:
Area Girls Basketball Scores
MNAC Tournament
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 46, Anselmo-Merna 42
Mullen 65, Sandhills/Thedford 34
Other Area Scores
Amherst 62, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 37
Area Boys Basketball Scores
MNAC Tournament
Sandhills Valley 53, Anselmo-Merna 47
Mullen 45, Sandhills/Thedford 38
SWC Tournament
Ainsworth 69, Broken Bow 65 (OT)
Other Area Scores
Amherst 75, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 56
