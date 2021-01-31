On championship Saturday of both the MNAC and Southwest Conference the Mullen boys and girls basketball teams and the Broken Bow girls basketball team rose to the top of their respective conferences.
In the MNAC girls title game, it was all Class D2 No. 8 Broncos from the start as they outscored South Loup 30-10 in the first half. Samantha Moore had a huge night with 25 points and Donegan ended with nine points for the Bobcats.
In the MNAC boys championship game, Class D2 No. 4 Mullen used shutdown defense to knock off Sandhills Valley 44-27. It was very balanced across the board on the night in the scoring department for the Broncos as Bryce McIntosh finished with 12 points and both Brendon Walker and Trevor Kuncl had 10 points.
Similar to the Mullen girls, the Class C1 No. 3 Broken Bow girls cruised to their fourth straight Southwest Conference Championship, knocking off Ainsworth in impressive fashion 53-22 for their second win of the season over the Bulldogs.
The Indians finished with a good shooting percentage on the night, making 43% of their total shots and 41% from three-point range.
Check out the Feb. 4 Custer County Chief for more information on the games, photos, and interviews from players and coaches.
Here are the rest of the area scores from Jan. 30:
Girls Basketball Scores:
Southwest Conference Championship
Broken Bow 53, Ainsworth 22
MNAC Conference Championship
Mullen 56, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 29
MNAC Conference 3rd place game
Anselmo-Merna 70, Sandhills/Thedford 45
Other scores
Axtell 44, Ansley-Litchfield 38
Boys Basketball Scores:
MNAC Championship Game
Mullen 44, Sandhills Valley 27
MNAC 3rd place game
Sandhills/Thedford 46, Anselmo-Merna 39
