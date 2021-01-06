Class D1 No. 9 Anselmo Merna girls basketball team upset D1. No. 4 North Platte St. Patricks 51-42 on Jan. 5 in Merna.
The Coyotes took control early and led 14-9 after the first. The biggest blow given by A-M came in the third when they only allowed the Irish to score four points while they tacked on 11 points.
The leading scorer for the Coyotes was Shaylyn Safranek with 14 points and Jaide Chandler with 10 points. On the glass Shaylyn Safranek had 11 rebounds and Chandler pulled down nine.
Next up for A-M is a match up with St. Mary's O'Neill on Jan. 9. Here are the rest of the scores from around the area:
Girls Scores from 1/5
D1 No. 9 Anselmo-Merna 51, D1 No. 4 North Platte St. Patrick's 42
C1 No. 3 Broken Bow 65, McCook 24
CWC 58, Twin Loup 24
Hershey 49, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 41
Boys Scores from 1/5
D1 No. 3 North Platte St. Patrick's 65, Anselmo-Merna 18
Twin Loup 47, CWC 22
Hershey 58, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 29
Broken Bow 51, McCook 47
