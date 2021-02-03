The Arcadia-Loup City girls basketball team fell in the opening round of the Lou Platte Conference girls basketball tournament on Feb. 2 at Ravenna High School.
In the beginning, the C2 No. 10 Bluejays were able to race out to a 14-0 nothing start.
After that, the Rebels were able to regroup and play much better on the defensive side of the ball. In the end, A-LC was only was outscored 25-18 the rest of the game.
Halie Kaslon and Jace Hurlburt both finished with three points in the game. For complete stats, with photos, and coaches' comments check out the Feb. 11 Custer County Chief.
Here are the rest of the scores from the area:
Area girls basketball scores:
Anselmo-Merna 58, Spalding Academy 13
Broken Bow 58, Lexington 37
Mullen 56, Hershey 44
Ravenna 39, Arcadia/Loup City 18
Area boys basketball scores:
Ansley-Litchfield 54, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 33
Broken Bow 55, Lexington 47
Gibbon 47, Arcadia/Loup City 42
Hershey 53, Mullen 45
Spalding Academy 56, Anselmo-Merna 47
