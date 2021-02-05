The Anselmo-Merna basketball teams picked up two victories at home on Feb. 4 vs MNAC rival Twin Loup. The D1. No. 4 Coyote girls won 57-22 and the A-M boys won 59-36.
In the girl's game, the Wolves came out and played tremendous defense. They battled the Coyotes to a 4-4 draw in the first. After that A-M was able to force steals for easy layups and knock down some threes to open up the lead.
In the boy's game, it was close throughout three-quarters of play with the Coyotes leading 37-26. A-M was able to force some turnovers in the fourth quarter to break open the game.
For a complete story on the game, with stats, coach's comments, and photos check out the Feb. 11 Custer County Chief.
Here are the rest of the area scores from 2/4:
Area girls basketball scores
Anselmo-Merna 57, Twin Loup 22
Mullen 59, Sandhills/Thedford 26
Area boys basketball scores
Anselmo-Merna 59, Twin Loup 38
Mullen 49, Sandhills/Thedford 40
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.