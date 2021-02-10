The Class C1 No. 2 Broken Bow Girls basketball team and the Broken Bow boys basketball team were able to defend home court in their final regular-season doubleheader at home on Feb. 9. The Indian girls won 54-35 and the Broken Bow boys won 64-50.
In the girl's game, the Indians faced off with an Ord Squad that had only lost four times on the season.
After a close start, the turning point in the game was back to back three-point plays by Joscelyn Coleman and Kennedy Garcia. In the second half, the lead grew even more as Broken Bow held the Chanticleers to one point.
Kya Scott had a team-high 12 points.
After beating Lexington last week, the Indians boys look to make it two in a row vs Ord.
The first quarter was close with Broken Bow leading 14-12 after one.
From there the offense continued to roll despite numerous comeback attempts by the Chanticleers. Leading the way was Keegan Baxter with 23 points.
Here are the rest of the area basketball scores from 2/10:
Girls Basketball Scores:
Ansley-Litchfield 52, Arcadia/Loup City 37
Broken Bow 54, Ord 35
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 51, Anselmo-Merna 41
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 42, Twin Loup 30
Boys Basketball Scores:
Ansley-Litchfield 42, Arcadia/Loup City 38
Broken Bow 64, Ord 50
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 63, Anselmo-Merna 55
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 73, Twin Loup 44
